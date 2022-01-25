Some evenings are just made for a warm bowl of chili, and tonight is one of them. The Rotary Club of Galveston’s much-anticipated chili supper, usually held in the fall, gets under way at 5 p.m. in the Ball High School cafeteria. Now in its 44th year, the chili supper also features tamales and desserts for purchase.

“We’ll be serving chili with all the usual accompaniments, like rice, cheese and onions,” Rotarian V.J. Tramonte said. “As usual, the chili is made by the very talented kitchen staff at Ball High.”

Bernice Torregrossa: bernice92@aol.com.

