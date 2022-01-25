Robyn Bushong, left, Mike Guarino, V.J. Tramonte and Ruth Suhler, along with other members of the Rotary Club of Galveston, will host the annual Chili Supper fundraiser at Ball High School todayon Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. The group has hosted the event for over 40 years.
Ball High School food service workers, from left, Ana Almanca, Nancy Espiricueta, Glenda Garcia, Karina Flores, Laurentina Lopez and Maria Gonzalez will make and help serve steaming bowls of chili at the Rotary Club of Galvesron’s 44th Annual Chili Supper fundraiser at Ball High School today on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will host the annual Chili Supper fundraiser at Ball High School on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. The group has hosted the event for over 40 years.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Some evenings are just made for a warm bowl of chili, and tonight is one of them. The Rotary Club of Galveston’s much-anticipated chili supper, usually held in the fall, gets under way at 5 p.m. in the Ball High School cafeteria. Now in its 44th year, the chili supper also features tamales and desserts for purchase.
“We’ll be serving chili with all the usual accompaniments, like rice, cheese and onions,” Rotarian V.J. Tramonte said. “As usual, the chili is made by the very talented kitchen staff at Ball High.”
