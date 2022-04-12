Janell Marules, right, and her husband, Peter, who run Lakonia Imports specializing in Greek olives and olive oil from his family’s village in Greece, are working with Johnny Diaz, executive sous chef at Moody Gardens Hotel, Spa and Convention Center, on a lunch menu highlighting olive oil for the Friends of Moody Gardens’ annual herb fair April 27.
Some family businesses have deep roots, and in the case of Peter Marules, that’s literally true. His family’s olive grove in Agios Nicolas harvests olives from trees that are up to 400 years old to produce award-winning olive oil and olives.
Marules will be the guest speaker at the annual Gulf Coast Herb Fair and Luncheon, scheduled for April 27 at Moody Gardens. Presented by the Friends of Moody Gardens, the herb fair includes gardening workshops, a Blessing of the Garden and a wide array of vendors showcasing books, food items, plants and gifts.
