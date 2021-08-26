Ryan Hawk’s “Showcase (big toe)” detail, 2017-2018, which is a 20-foot prosthetic silicone toe in a custom display case, will be on display Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at the Galveston Arts Center in downtown Galveston.
Ryan Hawk’s “Untitled (blue)” installation view, 2019, will debut Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at the Galveston Arts Center in downtown Galveston.
In addition to its crowd favorite ArtWalk event, the Galveston Arts Center will present Ryan Hawk’s newest exhibit “distorts of trespass” this weekend at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston.
Hawk’s exhibit, which showcases the artist’s continued analysis of masculinity and whiteness within popular and sub-cultural modes of expression, will be displayed in the center’s second-floor 1878 & Brown Foundation galleries through Nov. 14.
