Owen Teague, left, and Haley Lu Richardson star in “Montana Story,” which will be released in theaters on Thursday. This modest indie corrals into a stirring subject matter about forgiveness and accepting change.
Erin, played by Haley Wu Richarson and Cal, played by Owen Teague tells the story of two estranged siblings who come together for their dying father.
COURTESY
‘Montana Story’ made its world debut at TIFF last September. The team behind “What Maisie Knew” has conjured up another engaging but specifically paced moral dilemma drama.
DUSTIN CHASE/The Daily News
Owen Teague, left, and Haley Lu Richardson star in “Montana Story,” which will be released in theaters on Thursday. This modest indie corrals into a stirring subject matter about forgiveness and accepting change.
Montana is the new hot spot for Hollywood. With handfuls of television series, mini series and feature films being shot in Big Sky Country, independent films have long been a fan of the tax cut film friendly state. “Montana Story” made its world premiere at TIFF last September. The team behind “What Maisie Knew” has conjured up another engaging but specifically paced moral dilemma drama. Films shot in Montana are not just simply about the story, but how the landscape informs the drama or how traditions affect the plot. The casting director has done an exceptional job at highlighting the diversity in the state that isn’t always present in mainstream stories set in Montana.
Hurt, anger and resentment fill the ranch where Erin (Haley Lu Richardson) and Cal (Owen Teague) grew up. They haven’t spoken in years, and have little to say to each other now that they gaze on their dying father, the cause of most of their pain. Final arrangements and decisions must be made about their property. As the ice melts, literally and figuratively, the estranged siblings begin to discuss their disagreements with each other and try to mend a relationship they had both given up on. People from their past begin to remind them of good moments in their childhood as they both forge a path of forgiveness and catharsis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.