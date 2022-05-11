Montana is the new hot spot for Hollywood. With handfuls of television series, mini series and feature films being shot in Big Sky Country, independent films have long been a fan of the tax cut film friendly state. “Montana Story” made its world premiere at TIFF last September. The team behind “What Maisie Knew” has conjured up another engaging but specifically paced moral dilemma drama. Films shot in Montana are not just simply about the story, but how the landscape informs the drama or how traditions affect the plot. The casting director has done an exceptional job at highlighting the diversity in the state that isn’t always present in mainstream stories set in Montana.

Hurt, anger and resentment fill the ranch where Erin (Haley Lu Richardson) and Cal (Owen Teague) grew up. They haven’t spoken in years, and have little to say to each other now that they gaze on their dying father, the cause of most of their pain. Final arrangements and decisions must be made about their property. As the ice melts, literally and figuratively, the estranged siblings begin to discuss their disagreements with each other and try to mend a relationship they had both given up on. People from their past begin to remind them of good moments in their childhood as they both forge a path of forgiveness and catharsis.

Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.

