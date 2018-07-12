The Bay Area Harbour Playhouse will open its 2018-19 season with its presentation of the popular musical “Young Frankenstein” tonight at 3803 state Highway 3 in Dickinson.
The musical, written by Mel Brooks, will be co-directed by Amber Fabian and Christopher Lowe, with choreography by Stephanie Hendrickson.
Showtimes will be at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 5.
The cast will feature Brandon Greer, Edward Waddell, Abby Gough, Andrea Richards, Kirk Mashue, Jason Barron, Brandan Allen, Michael Grygier, Sam Kee, Lynn Silvey, Spencer Langseth, Aleck Devon, Christina Goodwill-Silvey, Teresa McLemore, and Paul Goodwill.
“Young Frankenstein” also will include an ensemble of Melva Belderas, Kendall Dixon, Rebecca Bauerlein, Berkley Pearl and Stephanie Hendrickson, who will join the cast as they perform 19 songs in the show.
Tickets start at $12 for seniors, military, and students, and may be obtained through Eventbrite or at www.harbourtheater.com. For information, call 281-337-7469.
STROUD SET TO PERFORM
Cover singer extraordinaire Catherine Stroud will kick off this week’s live musical performances at Mod Coffeehouse at 2126 Postoffice St. in Galveston.
Stroud, who will perform from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. today, will take you on a strange and wondrous journey through her personal experiences and interpretive covers. Her music ranges from simple folk and blues songs to textured compositions of loops and effects, providing ample space for her voice to roam and explore different emotional realms.
Then from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Jahrel Pickens will perform his blend of old blues and reggae into a mix that can only be called soul music.
Pickens has been compared to Leonard Cohen and Bill Withers and plays reminiscent of Jerry Lee Lewis with a voice like Richie Havens.
Admission is free. For information, call 409-765-5659.
GALVESTON ARTWALK
The Galveston Artwalk will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at various venues and galleries across Galveston Island.
The center will present three new exhibits by Timothy Harding, Susannah Mira and Kalee Appleton Saturday. An artist talk will begin at 6:30 p.m. The exhibits will be on display through Aug. 19.
For a complete list of participants and a downloadable brochure, visit www.galvestonartscenter.org.
SANTA FE STRONG BENEFIT
The alumni of Santa Fe High School will have its Santa Fe Strong Benefit from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday at the Galveston County Fairgrounds at No. 10 Jack Brooks Road in Hitchcock.
The fundraising event will feature live music, food, family friendly activities, a petting zoo, as well as a live and silent auction.
Admission is free. Barbecue plates will be sold for $10 each.
For information, email asfsb2018@gmail.com or call Kristy Gillentine at 832-661-3348.
KICKIN’ IT COUNTRY
Australian singer and songwriter Morgan Evans will be the featured performer at Kemah Boardwalk’s Kickin’ It Country concert Wednesday.
The free concert will begin at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on the Kemah Boardwalk.
Evans will perform his debut single, “Kiss Somebody,” which is in the top 15 on the music charts, as well as others.
Kane Brown will perform July 25, and a special surprise country artist is on deck Aug. 1.
For information, visit www.kemahboardwalk.com or call 281-535-8100.
SAVE THE DATE
The third annual Galveston Cajun Festival is set for July 20 through July 22 at Beach Central on Seawall Boulevard in Galveston.
Check out my column next week for more information, but in the meantime, get your tickets, which are only $10 (ages 10 and younger will be admitted for free) at www.galvestoncajunfestival.com.
