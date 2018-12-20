The Peanuts gang: Charlie Brown, Linus, Lucy, Snoopy, Sally, and more, will perform in “A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage” at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday at The Grand 1894 Opera House at 2020 Postoffice St. in Galveston.
The brand-new touring production stage play is based on the characters created by Charles Schulz, who discover the true meaning of Christmas.
When Charlie Brown becomes discouraged by the materialism of the season, Lucy convinces him to direct the neighborhood Christmas play. In typical Charlie Brown fashion, things go awry and it becomes Linus’ responsibility to save the day and to remind everyone of the real message of the holiday.
For tickets, visit www.thegrand.com or call 800-821-1894.
BHS ALUMNI EVENTS
This weekend, there will be two Ball High School Alumni Christmas events to get everyone in the entire county into the holiday spirit!
On the island, there will be a Christmas dance from 9 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday at the Old Central Cultural Center at 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. Admission is $15. Toys also will be collected and donated to the Ronald McDonald House. For information and tickets, call 409-939-0910.
And, if you’re on the mainland, the Ball High School Class of 1982 will have its second annual Christmas Celebration at 9 p.m. Friday at 921 Lounge at 921 Texas Ave. in Texas City. Admission is $8. For information, email Cleo Etienne at cleo_etienne@yahoo.com.
SANTA’S NIGHT OUT
The 11th annual Santa’s Night Out event will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday at Murphy’s Irish Pub at 213 22nd St. in Galveston.
The event, which benefits the Galveston Seafarers Center, invites the public to join in their finest Santa suits, reindeer outfits or elf attire and take to the streets of Galveston for cold ales, warm toddies, and fine friendship while doing good for the island’s seafaring community.
A group photo will be taken at 9 p.m. Saturday in Saengerfest Park on 23rd and Strand streets, and a list of participating shops is available at www.facebook.com/santasnightout.
If you can’t participate in the festivities, but would like to help, donations of new and unused utility gloves, socks, flashlights, head lamps, shampoo, soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, shaving cream, razors, playing cards, and travel games are needed. All items should be stored in a sturdy shoe box or plastic container.
For information, contact Will Wright at will@archivemade.com or 806-236-0715.
‘THE LIGHT’
“The Light” — A Christmas Ballet, choreographed by Felicia Holloway, can be seen at 5 p.m. Saturday at Jerusalem Baptist Church at 2717 Ball St. in Galveston.
The production will tell the story of the greatest gift to the world through the art of dance.
Admission is free. For information, call 409-763-1748.
CALLING ALL VOLUNTEERS
The G County Hope Foundation is asking all volunteers to come party for a cause at its sixth annual Gift Wrapping Party from 2 p.m. until all items are wrapped Sunday at Vickie’s Hidden Treasures at 11 S. Algeria St. in Texas City.
The community is asked to come together to organize and package all toys that will be delivered to children in the county on Christmas Eve. New, unwrapped toys also are needed.
For information, call Carla Smith at 832-677-7551, or Robert Hockley at 713-584-0055.
HANDEL’S MESSIAH
The Houston Symphony will celebrate the holiday season with its presentation of the spiritual, Baroque-era masterpiece, “Handel’s Messiah” at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Jones Hall for the Performing Arts at 615 Louisiana St. in Houston.
Jane Glover will lead the orchestra, and Ying Fang (soprano), Elizabeth Deshong (mezzo-soprano), Thomas Cooley (tenor), and Christòpheren Nomura (baritone) will be the featured soloists. Fang and Nomura will make their Houston Symphony debuts with returning guest artists Deshong and Cooley.
For tickets and information, visit www.houstonsymphony.org or call 713-224-7575.
