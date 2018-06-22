This weekend at Mod Coffeehouse at 2126 Postoffice St. in Galveston, Cheryl Bobbitt and Anitra Jay will perform live nightly from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. today and Saturday.
Singer and songwriter Bobbitt, a Galveston County native, has roots running deep in the mountains of eastern Kentucky. Songwriters she identifies with include Mary Chapin Carpenter, Lucinda Williams, Kim Richey, Emmylou Harris, John Mellencamp, Loretta Lynn, Bryan Adams, Bonnie Raitt, Tom Petty and Marcia Ball. She covers acoustic rock, country, blues and a little folk along with her original music.
Jay, who’s a mainstay at Mod, will perform her blend of smooth and sultry soul and pop mixed with a little bit of jazz Saturday.
Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.
For information, email lauren@modcoffeehouse.com or call 409-765-5659.
MARY POPPINS JR.
Students on Stage will perform in the beloved classic film, turned musical, Mary Poppins Jr., at Island East-End Theatre Co. at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. today and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets are $10 for ages 3 and older (no lap children or children 2 and younger will be allowed).
For tickets and information, visit www.islandetc.org or call 409-762-3556.
ISLAND FOOD TOUR
The Taste of The Strand Food Tour, which is a year-round event, will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays and will begin at Hendley Green Park at 2028 Strand St. and Moody Avenue in Galveston.
Boasting itself as the largest walking food tour in Texas, the tour will explore some of the best food the island has to offer, as well as throwing in a little bit of island history to boot.
Tickets are $89.95 for ages 16 and older, $45 for ages 9-15, free for ages 0-8, and can be purchased by visiting www.tasteofthestrand.com (RSVP should be made the day before you go, as tickets sell out fast). For information, call 409-599-5425.
KID FEST 2018
Grab the kiddos and the entire family and take them to the El Mina Shrine Center No. 84’s annual Kid Fest, which will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Island Convention Center at 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston.
The free event will feature the world-famous Matagurovs Family Indoor Circus.
There also will be surprise giveaways and raffles for the children.
Although the event is free to attend, donations will be accepted.
For information, call 409-740-4345.
SUMMER SYMPHONY NIGHTS
If you love the symphony, like I do, then I have the perfect free event for you and your family.
The Houston Symphony, along with ExxonMobil, will present Summer Symphony Nights nightly at 8:30 p.m. today, Saturday, June 29, June 30 and July 4 at the Miller Outdoor Theatre at 6000 Hermann Park Drive in Houston.
Tonight’s concert will feature Hong Kong-born conductor Elim Chan — the first female conductor to win the Donatella Flick Conducting Competition — who will lead Mendelssohn’s “Scottish” Symphony and Bruch’s lively “Violin Concerto No. 1,” which also will feature rising Venezuelan violinist Rubén Rengel, winner of the 2018 annual Sphinx Competition.
Admission is free to all of the concerts, but tickets are required for the seated area. Each concert is a ticketed event for the covered seating area. Free tickets are available (four per person, 16 and older while they last) at the Miller Outdoor Theatre box office the day of each performance between the hours of 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. If tickets remain at 1 p.m., the box office will re-open one hour before showtime to distribute the remaining tickets. As always, open seating is available on the hill.
For information, visit www.milleroutdoortheatre.com, www.houstonsymphony.org or call 713-224-7575.
TREY ROSE SET TO PERFORM
Trey Rose will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday at America’s Icehouse at 622 Sixth St. N. in Texas City.
This performance will be in conjunction with a steak night fundraiser ($15 for a ribeye, baked potato and salad) with a portion of the proceeds going toward the Galveston County Food Bank. (They also are in need of donations of bottled water and monetary donations.)
For information and tickets, email monica.j@galvestoncountyfoodbank.org or call 409-945-4232. The event also is on Event Brite.
FREE COUNTRY
MUSIC CONCERT
David Lee Murphy will be the featured act at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on the Kemah Boardwalk at 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah.
The free concert series “Kickin’ It Country” sponsored by the Kemah Boardwalk, 100.3 FM The Bull and Shiner Beer, will pick back up Wednesdays July 11 through Aug. 1.
Murphy recently released his new album, “No Zip Code,” which features his current chart-topping song, “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright.”
For information, visit www.kemahboardwalk.com or call 281-535-8100. Check back with Hot Ticket to see who’ll perform next!
