Although the Fourth of July isn’t technically until next Wednesday — it doesn’t mean we can’t get the party started!
There will be a few events that you and your family can enjoy beginning Tuesday leading up to the day we celebrate our nation’s birthday.
Over in League City, the city will reprise its citywide fireworks display extravaganza from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday at the Chester L. Davis Sportsplex, 1251 W. League City Parkway, in League City.
The event will feature 14 food trucks, live music and entertainment, a play area for children, arts and crafts booths and a fireworks show which will start at 9 p.m.
Admission is free. You can also take your own lawn chairs and blankets, and coolers, but sorry, no pop-up tents will be allowed.
For information, call 281-554-1025.
•••
College of the Mainland will have its Fourth of July Celebration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday behind its Fine Arts Building at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City.
The free event will include a pie baking contest, a parade, patriotic dress-up contest, food, games, music and prizes. Afterward, the Comic Book Club will present patriotic movies in Room L-131.
For information, call Michelle Gerami at 409-933-8351.
•••
The Pilot Club of Dickinson will have its annual Fourth of July parade at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The parade will begin at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church at 4613 state Highway 3 and end at the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Dickinson.
There also will be a costume/bike/wagon contest. Registration begins at 8 a.m.
For information, call Sandy McDermott, 281-534-2871 or 281-543-5780.
•••
The Santa Fe Lions Club will have its inaugural Fourth of July Children’s Bicycle Parade at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The parade will begin at Alamo Gym on the corner of Warpath and state Highway 6 and will end at Joe Tambrella Park by the Mae S. Bruce Library where there will be a celebration after the parade until noon.
All ages welcome to participate. To sign up, call 409-789-6351.
•••
Over in Kemah, there will be a Fourth of July celebration throughout the entire day Wednesday featuring live music by a variety of local bands on the Kemah Boardwalk.
The patriotic fireworks show over Galveston Bay will begin at 9:30 p.m.
For information, visit www.kemahboardwalk.com.
•••
And rounding out the county’s Fourth of July festivities will be the Galveston Island Fourth of July Parade, which will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The parade starts on 59th Street and Seawall Boulevard and will end at 25th Street and Seawall Boulevard.
A fireworks display will begin at 9 p.m. at 37th Street and Seawall Boulevard.
To sign up to participate, visit www.GalvestonParades.com.
LIVE MUSIC AT MOD
This weekend at Mod Coffeehouse, 2126 Postoffice St., in Galveston, musicians Tommy Lewis and Matt Minigell will perform from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. today and Saturday, respectively.
Lewis, who is a singer/songwriter, guitarist, producer and author, has worked with country legends such as Radney Foster. His latest single, “Salt Water Wine” continues to climb Americana radio in Europe and in the U.K. and received airplay on stations all across the United States.
Then on Saturday, Boston-based songwriter, musician, and busker, Matt Minigell will bring his whispery brand of acoustic music to the island. He is currently on tour promoting his newest solo release, “Guts.”
Admission is always free, but donations will be accepted. For information, call 409-765-5659.
MAGIC & COMEDY SHOW
The Curt Miller Magic & Comedy Show returns for its 10th year at Moody Gardens, 7 Hope Blvd., in Galveston.
Showtimes will be daily at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Monday through July 8.
Admission is $23 for ages 13 and older and $14 for ages 3-12.
For tickets and information, visit magiccomedyshow.com or call 832-767-2692.
CASINO FOR A CAUSE
The Resource & Crisis Center of Galveston County is hoping you get your tickets to its annual Casino For A Cause event, which will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. July 21 at the Moody Gardens Convention Center at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston.
There will be a live and silent auction, dinner and live music by The Line Up.
This year’s honoree will be The Moody Foundation.
For tickets, sponsorships and information, visit www.rccgc.org/casinoforacause or contact Kim Dimmett at kdimmett@rccgc.org or 409-443-0521.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.