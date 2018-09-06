Making its county debut, “Doublewide, Texas,” a fast-paced comedic play will kick off at 8 p.m. today at Bay Area Harbour Playhouse at 3803 state Highway 3 in Dickinson.
The hilarious production was written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten. Playhouse veteran Annette Forsythe will be the director.
Performances can be seen at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 23.
The show will be staged in the upstairs Top Deck theater, which is a smaller, close-to-the-action arena. It only seats 65, so theater patrons are urged to call 281-337-7469 to RSVP.
Tickets also can be purchased at Eventbrite or at www.harbourtheatre.com.
LIVE MUSIC AT MOD
Sergio Trevino and Jahrel Pickens are this week’s live music performers at Mod Coffeehouse at 2126 Postoffice St. in Galveston.
From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. today, Trevino, who’s known as the frontman of folk rock mainstay Buxton, will be performing songs from his new album, “Stay Out Late,” which will come out Oct. 19.
Then at the same time Saturday, Pickens will perform his blend of blues and reggae music in his soulful voice that is sure to get you in a mellow mood.
Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.
For information, call 409-765-5659.
MUSTANG CAR SHOW
The Mustang Car Show will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on the Kemah Boardwalk at 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah.
Car enthusiasts and visitors alike are invited to peruse and admire amazing American muscle cars from owners all across the area along the boardwalk.
During the event, visitors can talk with car owners and check out Mustangs from years past.
The premier sponsors of this year’s concours are McRee Ford and Space City Mustangs. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Kemah Police and Fire Department.
Admission is free. For information, visit www.kemahboardwalk.com or call 877-285-3624.
ST. VINCENT’S DAY
You and I are invited to attend St. Vincent’s Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the McGuire-Dent Recreation Center at 2222 28th St. in Galveston.
The free annual event will recognize Dr. and Mrs. William Glen, Beverly Jackson, the Rev. Raju Samuel, Dr. Roger Thronsen, and Dr. and Mrs. Fritz Zaunbrecher, who are all recipients of the 2018 Alfreda Houston Community Service Award, and also will include fun, food, fellowship, face painting, a bounce house and other activities.
For information, visit www.stvhope.org or call 409-763-8521.
SYMPHONY OPENING NIGHT
If you didn’t get a chance to go to opening night of the Galveston Symphony Orchestra, then here’s your chance to attend The Houston Symphony’s opening night of its 105th season, which will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Jones Hall for the Performing Arts at 615 Louisiana St. in Houston.
The concert will feature the dazzling piano virtuoso Yuja Wang — for one night only!
The symphony will be led by conductor Gustavo Gimeno, who serves as Music Director of the Orchestre Philharmonique du Luxembourg.
For tickets and information, call 713-224-7575 or visit www.houstonsymphony.org.
9/11 REMEMBRANCE SERVICE
The Hitchcock Chamber of Commerce, Santa Fe Gold Star Post No. 5400 Veterans of Foreign Wars, city of Hitchcock, and the Hitchcock Independent School District is inviting the community to its remembrance service honoring our fallen heroes at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Good Ole Days Grounds at 8300 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock.
Glenn James, a Navy veteran who served in Vietnam, a past District No. 16 Commander and an All-State and All-American Commander, and presently serves as state inspector for the VFW, will be the guest speaker.
Attendees are encouraged to take your own lawn chairs.
For information, call Joyce Balke at 409-986-7466, or Donna Coleman at 281-323-2993.
SHRIMP FESTIVAL TIX
Tickets are now available for the Galveston Island Shrimp Festival, which is set for Sept. 28 and Sept. 29 in downtown Galveston.
The VIP Sponsor Party will be from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 28, and the main event will be from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 29.
You can also sign up for the festival’s annual 5K event, which begins at 9 a.m. Sept. 29 at 28th Street and Seawall Boulevard.
Tickets range in price from $14 to $50 per person.
For tickets and information, visit www.galvestonislandshrimpfestival.com or call 409-770-0999.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.