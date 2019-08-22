The Galveston Symphony Orchestra will celebrate its 40th anniversary season with an outstanding season of concerts and special events for the upcoming 2019-20 season, which will kick off Sept. 1.
Under the leadership of conductor Trond Saeverud, the festivities will start with a pops concert tribute to The Grand 1894 Opera House, who will celebrate its 125th birthday, at 4 p.m. Sept. 1 at 2020 Postoffice St. in Galveston.
Singer Megan Stapleton will not only perform some of the greatest hits of that era from 125 years ago, but she’ll also be dressing the part in a variety of period costumes.
The orchestra features 60 local musicians, and throughout this season will include nationally acclaimed guest soloists to create fresh new performances.
Season tickets for concerts at The Grand will be available through Sept. 1. First-time subscribers also receive a free companion season ticket so you can bring a friend along with you. Tickets also are available for the symphony’s companion recital series, Moody Mansion Music, which offers opportunities to meet visiting soloists and experience their music in an up-close, personal setting in the ballroom of the historic Moody Mansion.
For tickets, complete schedule of upcoming performances at The Grand and Moody Mansion, and to make tax-deductible donations to help support the symphony, visit GalvestonSymphony.org.
IT’S RODEO TIME
The Harold Cash Living Legend Rodeo will take place Saturday at Jack Brooks Park, 5700 FM 2004 at state Highway 6, in Hitchcock.
Major events include the breakaway at 1 p.m. and showtime will begin at 7 p.m. “Sweet Gee” Tony Parker will be the announcer throughout the day.
The event will honor 2018 deceased cowboys, along with a special recognition of Pleze Berden, who passed away in May 2019.
Admission for spectators will be $10 for adults and $5 for children.
For information, call 409-750-1400.
SALSA ON THE KEMAH BOARDWALK
Pull out those dancing shoes and get ready to shimmy and twist on down to Kemah Boardwalk’s Salsa Beat’s festivities from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday at 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah.
Don’t know how to Salsa? No worries, as guests will get free Salsa lessons throughout the day with the Texas Salsa Congress, in addition to performances from some of this area’s best Salsa dancers. Take the kiddos too, as there will be plenty of children activities to keep them occupied.
Grupo Latitude, Calle Swing, and DJ Entertainment will perform.
Admission is free and open to the public. For information, visit www.kemahboardwalk.com or call 281-535-8100.
‘GTUC LIVE II’
The Galveston Chapter of Texas United Charities will have its second annual “GTUC Live II” fundraising event from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the 23rd Street Station Piano Bar, 1706 23rd St., in Galveston.
So, if you enjoy live entertainment, comedy, good food, and great prizes make sure you stop by to help them raise money for the pantry at Access Care of Coastal Texas.
There also will be a silent auction, raffle ticket sales of some fabulous prizes, and a plate lunch for $10.
For information, call James Heyland, 713-443-4859.
ISLAND ARTWALK SET FOR SATURDAY
The Galveston Arts Center is inviting new and old participants to its ArtWalk event, which will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at various galleries and venues across Galveston Island.
For the last 30 years or so, the center sponsors ArtWalk every six weeks, which promotes visual art and supports our local artists.
The center also will present “Night and Day,” a solo exhibition by Austin-based artist Erin Curtis Saturday at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston.
Curtis will lead an artist talk at 6:30 p.m. Her pieces will be on display at the center through Oct. 6.
For information, visit www.galvestonartscenter.org/exhibitions/erincurtis, and for a downloadable brochure of participating galleries, www.galvestonartscenter.org. Admission is free at all times.
•••
Also during ArtWalk, make sure you check out EATcetera’s youth art exhibit from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at 408 25th St. in Galveston.
The free exhibit will include works from local artist Bianca Lobodin, who is a 16-year-old student at O’Connell College Preparatory School.
For information, contact Victoria Newsome, victoria.newsome@gmail.com or 409-939-9403.
DON’T FORGET ABOUT THESE EVENTS
I hope you have your tickets for the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce’s annual shrimp boil set for 6 p.m. Friday at the Nessler Park at the Rotary Pavilion, 1800 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City.
If you don’t, no fret, just visit www.tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408. Tickets will be $30 per adult and $5 per child.
The “end of summer shrimptacular” also will include live entertainment from Bag of Donuts and Nick and The Groove from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
•••
Hopefully, you were able to purchase your tickets last week to the Woodstock Era Tribute Show, which will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice St., in Galveston.
Tickets are still available at www.thegrand.com or by calling 800-821-1894, and activities celebrating all things Woodstock will begin at 5:30 p.m.
So, dust those Woodstock era clothes off and get ready to relive the music of the Grateful Dead, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Crosby, Stills & Nash, The Who, and more.
•••
The nice folks in charge of the sold out M. I. Lewis 11th annual Wine & Dine Gala asked me to post a friendly reminder for those of you who were lucky enough to score a ticket to the event set for 6 p.m. Saturday at Hometown Heroes Park in League City.
The festivities will include a catered dinner by Robinette & Co., live music by The Pee Wee Bowen Band, and a silent auction.
For information, contact Betty Lessert, betty.lessert@milewisctr.org or 281-534-2043.
KARAOKE & LIVE MUSIC
For those of you who like to sing karaoke and live music, here’s a place you may need to pencil in on your weekend-to-do-list.
The Playground Patio Bar & Grill, 2325 Strand St., in Galveston, is inviting you to its Friday Karaoke and Saturday Bands performances, which will be from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. All events are free.
Karaoke with Julian will begin at 9 p.m. Friday, and The Line Up Band will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday. And, if you can’t make it to either of these performances, check out David Richardson at 5 p.m. Sunday, Mark Lum at 7 p.m. Wednesday, or David Richardson at 8 p.m. Thursday.
For a list of upcoming performances, visit www.playgroundgalveston.com or call 409-771-4343.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.