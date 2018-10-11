The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce announced American country singer, songwriter, and Grammy winner, Tim Nichols, as the headlining entertainment for its 174th annual meeting and gala set for 6:30 p.m. Jan. 11 in the Davidson Ballroom at The Tremont House at 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row in Galveston.
Nichols earned a Grammy Award for Best Country Song in 2004 for Tim McGraw’s No. 1 hit, “Live Like You Were Dying.” He also has written songs for several other country music stars including, Faith Hill, Alan Jackson, Jo Dee Messina, Clay Walker and Keith Whitley. He was inducted into the Nashville Songwriter Hall of Fame in 2017.
An exclusive reception will be held for VIP guests to meet Nichols before the event.
“Our annual meeting has garnered a reputation for being a fun, exciting night of recognition and entertainment, and we are thrilled to welcome Tim Nichols to our event,” said Frances Moody, director of events for the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce. “Bringing in a Grammy superstar will only make this evening more glamorous.”
This year’s theme, CMA Awards or Chamber Member Awards, will emulate red-carpet events like the Grammys and the Oscars. A nominating panel will select three nominees in categories such as the small and large business of the year, and the national impact of the year. Chamber members will vote on each category to determine the winner.
Winners will be announced live at the show.
“Our annual meeting is the premier annual celebration for the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce, our members and the Galveston region,” Gina M. Spagnola, president and CEO of the chamber, said. “I look forward to recognizing the important work of our board and volunteers and celebrating this year’s honorees.”
