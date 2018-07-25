Thousands of country music fans filled the Kemah Boardwalk to see superstar Kane Brown play a free show Wednesday, July 25, 2018. The show was part of the boardwalk’s Kickin’ It Country-Free Wednesday Night Concerts series. In 2017, Brown became the first artist to have simultaneous number one hits on all five main country charts.
