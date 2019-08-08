If you didn’t get a chance to go to your high school prom but always wanted to — you’re in luck.
Pull out all of your 1980s gear and get ready to dance the night away for a good cause at the ‘80s Prom Scholarship Concert at 7 p.m. Thursday at the League City Civic Center at 400 W. Walker St. in League City.
The event is sponsored by the Women’s Council of Realtors Bay Area Houston Network in collaboration with College of the Mainland and AMOCO Federal Credit Union and is designed to help local students take advantage of dual credit opportunities during their junior and senior high school years.
Local band, Nick and the Groove, which is made up of high school students, will provide the live musical entertainment.
Tickets are $20 for general admission and $50 for VIP. VIP tickets include autographs and photos with the band, and preferential access to the stage and front-row seating in the VIP section.
For tickets, visit www.com.edu/giving/wcrs, or if you can’t attend and still want to make a donation, visit www.com.edu/giving/wcrs-fund.
For information, call Heidi Crenshaw, 281-853-5530.
23RD STREET STATION PIANO BAR
If you haven’t had a chance to visit the 23rd Street Station Piano Bar at 1706 23rd St. in Galveston, you’re missing out on a good time.
Kicking activities off from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday will be a presentation by Karen Martin, followed by a performance by Clay Howell at 9 p.m. Howell also will be the featured act from 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday.
Singer Sean Cowin will lead the sing-a-long from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, and the semifinals of its Laff Town Comedy Show featuring 10 comedians, will start at 8 p.m. Sunday. The final competition will be at 8 p.m. Aug. 18.
And ... if you’re a fan of Elvis, Ralph Elizondo, a local Elvis tribute artist, will bring his “King of Rock ‘N Roll” act to the island at 9 p.m. Aug. 17.
No cover charge is required to attend any of the events. For information, visit the bar’s Facebook page or call 409-443-5678.
MUSIC NITE ON THE STRAND
Get ready to enjoy the smooth sounds of soul singer extraordinaire, Donovan Keith, who will be the featured performer at Music Nite on The Strand.
The show will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Saengerfest Park at 23rd and Strand streets in Galveston.
For information, visit www.mitchellhistoricproperties.com or call 409-761-4111.
TICKETS ARE STILL AVAILABLE
Don’t forget to get your tickets to Jaston Williams’ newest production “Don’t Blame the Car!” set to take center stage at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday at The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice St., in Galveston.
Williams, best known nationally as co-author, co-star and co-producer of the four award-winning plays in the “Greater Tuna” cycle, is ready to share his stories on his road to learning how to drive.
Single tickets are still available at www.thegrand.com or by calling 800-821-1894.
