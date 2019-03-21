The Creative Collab, under the executive artistic direction of Bryan-Keyth Wilson, a La Marque native, will present “For Colored Boyz on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown/When Freedom Ain’t Enuff” March 29, March 30, April 5 and April 6 in the Moody Arts Center at Rice University at 6100 Main St. in Houston.
The choreopoem, which was initially presented at a workshop in Galveston in 2015, was inspired by Ntozake Shange’s “For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow is Enuf.”
The powerful presentation will feature cast members Amir Diamond (Man in Green), Greg Malonson II (Man in Red), Marvin J. Young (Man in Black), Jeremiah C. Gray (Man in Blue), and Kristopher Adams (Man in Orange). Ensemble members include Coley Aguillard and Dwyane Luke.
Show times will be at 8 p.m. March 29 and April 5; and 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. March 30 and April 6.
Tickets are $35 per person and can be purchased at www.4coloredboyz.com. For information, call 832-526-4938.
‘ROALD DAHL’S WILLY WONKA’
Gunnar Tietge, the choir teacher at Santa Fe High School, will play the title role in “Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka,” which is a fully staged, singing, dancing classic musical tale of a chocolatier looking for the next visionary to take over his candy empire.
Presented by the University of Houston-Clear Lake’s Bayou Theater and Bay Area Houston Ballet and Theatre, the musical is adapted from Dahl’s 1964 classic children’s novel, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”
The show can be seen April 4 through April 7, and April 12 through April 14 at the university’s Bayou Theater at 2700 Bay Area Blvd. in Houston.
Premium seating is $32 for adults and $20 for students. Standard seating is $24 for adults and $13 for students.
To purchase tickets and get exact show times, visit www.uhcl.edu/bayou-theater/events-tickets.
CRAWFISH BOIL SET FOR APRIL 14
Tickets are now available for the Rotary Club of Galveston’s ninth annual crawfish boil set for April 14 under the big white tent behind the Discovery Pyramid at Moody Gardens at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston.
The free event, which will be from noon to 4 p.m. April 14, will include live zydeco music, a children’s area, zydeco dance contest, crawfish eating contest, raffles, and much more.
Tickets for the crawfish are $25 per person in advance, or $30 at the door. To purchase, visit www.galvestonchamber.com, call 409-763-5326, or stop by the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce at 2228 Mechanic St., Suite 101, in Galveston.
For information, call Ulli Budelmann at 409-939-1224.
BAY AREA HOME TOUR
The Houston Symphony League Bay Area’s 18th annual “Day by the Bay” home tour will be from noon to 5 p.m. April 13 and April 14.
There will be four private homes on the tour and two historic properties, both of which are in League City. The pre-tour party will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. April 12 in a newly constructed private patio home in the Reserve at a cost of $75 per person.
Tickets can be purchased at Adelaide’s Boutique at 14870 Space Center, Suite A1, in Houston; Arlan’s Market at 4614 NASA Road 1 in Seabrook; Butler Longhorn Museum at 1220 Coryell in League City; Clothes Horse Boutique at 809 E. Main St. in League City; Nassau Postal at 957 E. NASA Parkway in Houston; and Butler Courtyard at 122 N. Michigan Ave. in League City.
For information, visit www.houstonsymphony.org.
SPRING FLING
The second annual Sunshine Center Spring Fling will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. April 13 at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston.
The fundraiser will include dinner, music, live raffles, sweet booth, and a cash bar.
Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased by calling 409-763-5029.
