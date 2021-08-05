Visual artist Chayse Sampy, also known as “Chayse The Artist,” will exhibit some of her work as it relates to the celebration of Juneteenth from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the headquarters of the Juneteenth Legacy Project, which is located at the corner of 22nd and Strand streets in Galveston.

Sampy, who was introduced to Galveston County via Sam Collins III, one of the leaders of the Juneteenth Legacy Project and a local historian, is no stranger to our area. She has showcased her works here over the past few years, such as her painting depicting the arrest of Donald Neely in the summer of 2019 when two mounted officers led Neely through downtown Galveston by a rope.

Angela Wilson: 409-683-5239; angela.wilson@galvnews.com.

