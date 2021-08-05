A picture by Chayse Sampy and a carving by Earl Jones are pictured on display at the headquarters of the Juneteenth Legacy Project in downtown Galveston. Their works will be on display Sunday in a special presentation showcasing Sampy’s work.
A picture by Chayse Sampy and a carving by Earl Jones are pictured on display at the headquarters of the Juneteenth Legacy Project in downtown Galveston. Their works will be on display Sunday in a special presentation showcasing Sampy’s work.
Chayse Sampy looks at her painting of the Donald Neely arrest in front of the Galveston County Courthouse on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. Sampy was commissioned by Sam Collins III to paint the arrest.
Visual artist Chayse Sampy, also known as “Chayse The Artist,” will exhibit some of her work as it relates to the celebration of Juneteenth from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the headquarters of the Juneteenth Legacy Project, which is located at the corner of 22nd and Strand streets in Galveston.
Sampy, who was introduced to Galveston County via Sam Collins III, one of the leaders of the Juneteenth Legacy Project and a local historian, is no stranger to our area. She has showcased her works here over the past few years, such as her painting depicting the arrest of Donald Neely in the summer of 2019 when two mounted officers led Neely through downtown Galveston by a rope.
