The lovable and sing-a-long musical “Mamma Mia!” will open the 17th season Friday at Island East-End Theatre Company at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston.
The production will be showing at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays through Aug. 3. There also will be two Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. July 14 and July 21.
Featuring hits by ABBA such as “Dancing Queen,” “The Name of the Game,” “S.O.S.” and “Mamma Mia,” this fun-filled musical is sure to have you dancing in your seats.
Friday’s show will include opening night festivities, so tickets are $50 per person.
Tickets for future shows will be $30 per person and $25 for seniors ages 55 and older and students.
For tickets and information, visit www.islandetc.org or call 409-762-3556.
BANDS ON THE SAND
Looking for some live entertainment in a tropical setting? Well, look no further than Moody Gardens’ Bands on the Sand concerts, which will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston.
Chinatown will perform Friday and Big E and The Lowdown will perform Saturday. Also, after each performance, there will be a fireworks display over Offats Bayou overlooking the Moody Gardens pyramids.
Admission is $15 per person (ages 3 and younger will be admitted for free).
‘BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY’
For those of you who love the music of the rock band, Queen, you’re in for a special treat.
The Houston Symphony’s Bank of America Summer Sounds Series will present “The Music of Queen” featuring rock vocalist, Brody Dolyniuk, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Jones Hall for the Performing Arts, 615 Louisiana St., in Houston.
The symphony, led by guest conductor, Brent Havens, will collaborate with a full rock band, which will cover songs such as “We Are the Champions,” “Somebody to Love” and “Bohemian Rhapsody.”
For tickets and information, visit houstonsymphony.org or call 713-224-7575.
CHRISTMAS IN JULY
It’s never too early to celebrate the Christmas season, right?
For those of you itching to get into the holiday spirit, gather the family up and head down to Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd., in Galveston, as they celebrate Christmas in July with a variety of events.
Saturday, guests are invited to participate in its Ice Block Challenge, and then on Sunday, there will be a flash sale offering guests $5 off the purchase of an evening pass to all Moody Gardens holiday attractions.
The Polar Plunge will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through July 27, and Moody Gardens also will be accepting nonperishable food items for its Food Drive Thursdays through July 25. Guests who take a nonperishable food item will receive two-for-one admission to the MG 3D Theater.
For information, visit www.moodygardens.org or call 409-744-4673.
INDEPENDENCE DAY DINNER & DANCE
The Jamaica Beach Volunteer Fire Department will have its 43rd annual Independence Day Dinner & Dance from 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday at Jamaica Beach City Park at 16721 Jolly Roger Road in Jamaica Beach.
Live music will be performed by Salty Dog, and barbecue and drinks will be available for purchase. There also will be children activities and a silent auction.
Admission is $5 for adults. Children get in free. All proceeds will go toward the volunteer fire department.
For information, call 409-203-6089.
‘THE GRUNCH’ CHILDREN’S MUSICAL
The children’s musical, “The Grunch,” by Denver Casado and Betina Hershey, will be the featured production starring students in the second round of the summer drama camp at Bay Area Harbour Playhouse, 3803 state Highway 3 in Dickinson.
The 60-minute show, inspired by the classic “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas,” tells the story of a sixth-grader who always feels like an outsider.
Showtimes will be daily at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through July 12.
Admission is $5 per person with discounted rates for groups of 10 or more.
For tickets and information, visit https://harbourtheater.com or call 281-337-7469.
‘KICKIN’ IT COUNTRY’ CONCERT SERIES
The “Kickin’ It Country” free concert series, presented by The Kemah Boardwalk and 100.3 FM The Bull, will be available at 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 7 at 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah.
So, dust off those boots and get ready to mosey on down to the dance floor Wednesday with Jordan Davis as he’ll be performing some of his Top 10 Hits like “Singles You Up” and “Take It From Me,” as well as songs from his 2018 album, “Home State.”
Rounding out this season performances will be Tucker Beathard (July 17), Carly Pearce (July 24), Maddie & Tae (July 31) and Michael Ray (Aug. 7).
For more information, visit www.kemahboardwalk.com or call 281-535-8100.
‘MENOPAUSE, THE MUSICAL’
If you haven’t secured your tickets for “Menopause, The Musical” — you still have time.
The comedy performance can be seen at 8 p.m. July 12, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. July 13, and 3 p.m. July 14 at The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice St., in Galveston.
The hit show, set to classic tunes from the 1960s through the 1980s, inspired by a major hot flash and a bottle of wine, involves four women who meet at a lingerie sale with nothing in common except, you guessed it, menopause.
Tickets are available at www.thegrand.com or by calling 800-821-1894.
28TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION
The Bay Area Harbour Playhouse will be celebrating its 28th anniversary with a gala event at 6 p.m. July 13 at 3803 state Highway 3 in Dickinson.
The event will begin with a silent auction and hors d’oeuvres, and then the debut of a special presentation of the Broadway hit “Disaster!,” by Seth Rudetsky and Jack Plotnick will be on the Main Deck’s downstairs stage.
Tickets are $35 per person and can be purchased through TicketLeap or by calling 281-337-7469.
