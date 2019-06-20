Choir music lovers you’re in for a treat.
If you’re looking for an event to attend featuring a cappella Beatles selections, along with a little pop and three- to five-part harmony with fun choreography, I have the right event for you.
The Austin Girls’ Choir Tour Ensemble will present a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Grace Episcopal Church, 1115 36th St., in Galveston.
The all-girls group, which sings at about 40 performances each year and performed at the White House in 2008 and Carnegie Hall — just to name a few — is under the direction of Sara Burden-McClure.
For information, call 409-762-9676.
RAINBOW ON THE GREEN
The ultimate LGBTQ celebration, Rainbow on the Green, will take place from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday at Discovery Green, 1500 McKinley St., in Houston.
The free event will feature headliners, Chad Michaels and OneUp, as well as some of Houston’s best drag performers such as Roxanne Collins as Tina Turner, Mya Jackson Ross as Beyoncé, Janet Andrews as Janet Jackson and so many more.
VIP tickets, which are $25 also will be available (limited amount), and will include food and drinks.
Attendees are encouraged to take their own blankets and lawn chairs.
For information, visit www.discoverygreen.com/rainbow.
KEMAH BOARDWALK HAPPENINGS
The Kemah Boardwalk will present its Fireworks Fridays shows at 9:30 p.m. Fridays through July 26 (excluding July 5) at 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah.
The music themed fireworks presentations will feature iconic TV theme songs (Friday), rock ‘n’ roll fireworks (June 28 and July 26), Star Spangled fireworks (July 4), Broadway musicals (July 12), and Apollo 11 50th anniversary fireworks (July 19).
After each fireworks presentation, guests also will be able to enjoy a variety of late-night specials such as buy one, get one ride tickets, live music in the Events Plaza until 11 p.m. and more.
For information, visit www.kemahboardwalk.com or call 877-285-3624.
FREE FILM SCREENING
Rosenberg Library will present a free screening of Yoruba Richen’s documentary “The Green Book: Guide to Freedom” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in its Wortham Auditorium at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston.
Attendees will get to learn about the Galveston businesses featured in the African American travel guide between the 1930s and 1960s.
After the presentation, attendees are encouraged to take a driving tour of the island to explore the local sites listed in The Negro Motorist Green Book. A map, created by the Special Collections Department will be distributed at the event.
RSVP is required, and can be done by visiting http:/rosenberg-library-museum.org/museum-events, or by contacting Eleanor Barton, ebarton@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 125.
SUNDAY MOVIE NIGHTS
The Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier will host its Sunday Movie Nights at sundown each Sunday through Aug. 11 at 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston.
Kicking off the movie nights will be “Ralph Breaks the Internet” on Sunday.
Rounding out the schedule will be “Aquaman” (June 30), “Jurassic World” (July 7), “Wall-E” (July 14), “First Man” (July 21), “The Meg” (July 28), “Incredibles 2” (Aug. 4) and “Wonder Park” (Aug. 11).
For tickets and information, visit www.pleasurepier.com or call 409-766-4950.
