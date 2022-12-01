Dickensian Galveston: A winter(ish) wonderland that transplants the spirit of Mardi Gras to jolly olde Victorian England, the one and only Dickens on the Strand returns this weekend for a final dress rehearsal before next year’s 50th-anniversary extravaganza. The festivities begins at 5 p.m. today with a free preview party at Fezziwig’s Beer Hall, 22nd St. between Mechanic and The Strand, and spills into Saturday and Sunday with one of the most remarkable street scenes of the entire calendar year, particularly during the three parades scattered throughout the weekend. Costumes very much encouraged.
Elsewhere, sample street-vendor wares, catch a performance on one of seven stages — anything from magicians and school choirs to period-minded rock bands such as the Bilge Pumps and the Rogues — or pay extra for added-value events such as the brand-new Buckingham Palace VIP area, Elevenses on the Pier, or the Salute to Sunset Party, some of which will welcome Charles Dickens’ descendants in the flesh. God bless us, every one!
Humbug! It just wouldn’t be Dickens weekend without a performance of "A Christmas Carol." The ever-so-British author’s 1843 novella has, unscientifically speaking, probably been adapted more times than any other single piece of intellectual property; that includes "A Sherlock Carol," playing in London a few blocks away from 221B Baker St. itself. This production, presented by The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice St., doesn’t take quite so many liberties, sticking to the particulars of Ebenezer Scrooge getting his comeuppance through soul-scorching visits by three unruly spirits and his chain-clanking late business partner Marley. Two shows, 8 p.m. Friday or a 3 p.m. Saturday matinee; tickets start at $30 through thegrand.com.
Bryan Delights: The Bryan Museum, 1315 21st St., will throw open its doors from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday for Holiday Delights: A Texas Size Christmas, a free celebration featuring pictures with Santa, a petting zoo, elf hunt (not to be confused with the petting zoo), free books for kids, a Christmas tree lighting, and — supposedly — actual snow. All the museum’s regular exhibits will be open, so don’t forget to stop by “I Am Texas,” the 7-foot collection of poetry, stories and artwork from children across the state that is soon to set a Guinness record for world’s largest published book, now on display until Jan. 8.
Winter Wonderland:The Galveston County Fair & Rodeo is opening up the Galveston County Fairgrounds, FM 2004 and state Highway 6 in Hitchcock, for WinterFest, which runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. today with barrel races, a gingerbread-house contest, and a tree-lighting ceremony featuring the Clear Falls Troubadours; Santa will be there as well. Gates reopen at 8 a.m. Saturday, leaving plenty of time to compete in the Christmas pajama fun run or explore the craft market, Santa’s Village, and/or the Winter Snow Land, all open until 4 p.m. Mixing-bowl ninjas can compete in the pie-baking and Christmas cookie contests, while kids can hop on a train or hay ride — or pre-register for the ever-popular mutton bustin’. Free admission and parking, but please bring a non-perishable food item to be donated to local charities.
Joy to the World: Completed in 1989, the organ at Trinity Episcopal Church,2216 Ball St. in Galveston, contains almost 4,100 pipes, some as tiny as roughly an inch long; the largest surpasses 18 feet. This magnificent instrument will be front and center during the church’s annual Pipe Organ Extravaganza 7:30 p.m. Saturday, as Ronald Wyatt, the church’s organist and director of music, will perform beloved Christmas carols and other seasonal favorites, a Trinity tradition for more than 25 years. Houston’s Divisi String Quartet will open the concert with a brief prelude; tickets are $10 and available through trinitygalv.org.
