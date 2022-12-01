2021 Dickens on the Strand

Helena Macy and other members of the Austin Girls Choir walk along The Strand during Dickens on The Strand in downtown Galveston on Dec. 4, 2021.

 STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News file photo
John Neitz, in his role as town crier, announces the arrival of the queen at Dickens on The Strand in downtown Galveston on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.

Dickensian Galveston: A winter(ish) wonderland that transplants the spirit of Mardi Gras to jolly olde Victorian England, the one and only Dickens on the Strand returns this weekend for a final dress rehearsal before next year’s 50th-anniversary extravaganza. The festivities begins at 5 p.m. today with a free preview party at Fezziwig’s Beer Hall, 22nd St. between Mechanic and The Strand, and spills into Saturday and Sunday with one of the most remarkable street scenes of the entire calendar year, particularly during the three parades scattered throughout the weekend. Costumes very much encouraged.

Skailynn Corp gets her face painted at Dickens on The Strand in downtown Galveston on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.

Elsewhere, sample street-vendor wares, catch a performance on one of seven stages — anything from magicians and school choirs to period-minded rock bands such as the Bilge Pumps and the Rogues — or pay extra for added-value events such as the brand-new Buckingham Palace VIP area, Elevenses on the Pier, or the Salute to Sunset Party, some of which will welcome Charles Dickens’ descendants in the flesh. God bless us, every one!

