Brats and beer lovers are invited to the Kemah Boardwalk as they are gearing up for its annual Craft Beer Festival, which will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah.
Attendees, 21 and older, can try a variety of craft beers from over 24 breweries with 72 choices to sip and sample. Live music will be provided, as well as Bratwurst samples and giveaways, while supplies last.
The Jack Nelson Band will perform from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Velvet Punch will be on stage from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Tickets are $44.95 in advance, $49.95 on the day of, and $39.95 for Landry’s Select Club Members and military personnel (must show ID).
For tickets and information, visit KemahBeerFest.com, www.kemahboardwalk.com or call 281-535-8100.
‘LOBBy HERO’ AT ISLAND ETC
Set in the lobby of a Manhattan apartment building during several graveyard shifts, “Lobby Hero” written by Kenneth Lonergan, will make its debut at 8 p.m. Friday at Island East-End Theatre Company, 2317 Mechanic St., in Galveston.
The production, which debuted in 2001 and had a Broadway revival in 2018, is considered a hot-button work ahead of the curve in exploring imbalances of power. The comic-drama also explores basically honest characters dealing with sticky moral questions.
The cast includes Daniel Hicks (Jeff), Alric Davis (Willliam), Ralph Biancalana (Bill), and MaryAnna Nagorski (Dawn).
Showtimes will be at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays through Oct. 5. There also will be one matinee show at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 22.
Tickets are $30 per person and $25 for seniors and students. To purchase, visit www.islandetc.org or call 409-762-3556.
LIVE MUSIC AT MOD
Back by popular demand will be performances by Cheryl Cawood and Anitra Jay on the patio of Mod Coffeehouse, 2126 Postoffice St., in Galveston.
Cawood will present her edgy country/blues/funk vibe Friday, and Jay, an acoustic soul artist from New Orleans, will perform Saturday.
Both free performances will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For information, call 409-765-5659.
FIESTA SINFONICA
In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, The Houston Symphony will present its annual free Fiesta Sinfónica concert at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Jones Hall for the Performing Arts, 615 Louisiana St., in Houston.
The concert will feature Mexican soprano, Yunuet Laguna, and Portuguese-American conductor, Jacomo Bairos in the program that will highlight the vibrant music of Cuba.
If you can’t make it Sunday, The Houston Symphony will be opening up its 106th season with a one-night-only performance featuring piano virtuoso, Yefim Bronfman at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the same location.
For tickets, visit houstonsymphony.org or call 713-224-7575.
TASTE OF THE BAY
Get ready to taste, sip and indulge in samples from some of the area’s premier restaurants, wineries and breweries at the “Nautical Nights” themed Taste of the Bay event, sponsored by the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce.
The event will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at the South Shore Harbour Resort, 2500 South Shore Blvd., in League City.
Tickets are $40 in advance or $50 at the door. For ages 21 and older.
There also will be wine/cheese/craft beer and food pairing/tasting seminars available from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets for the seminars, which include a ticket to the main event, are $75 per person or $150 per couple.
For information and tickets, visit LeagueCityChamber.com or call 281-338-7339.
‘THE ART OF SAVING SEA TURTLES’
The Turtle Island Restoration Network is hoping that you’ll pencil in its “The Art of Saving Sea Turtles” evening benefit celebrating local sea turtle conservation and community art on your “to-do” list.
The event is set for 6 p.m. Sept. 29 at The Bryan Museum, 1315 21st St., in Galveston.
Tickets are $100 per person, and include a silent auction, beer, wine, and hors d’oeuvres.
To get tickets and more information on how you can help, visit seaturtles.org/art or call 409-795-8426.
