For all you jazz lovers out there, here’s an event that you want to make sure you get your tickets well in advance, so you can enjoy the star-studded lineup coming to Galveston Island.
Martini Blu Jazz Café will have its annual Wine and Jazz Festival from 1 p.m. to midnight March 16 and March 17 at Moody Gardens at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston.
The festival will feature artists such as Lindsey Webster, Take 6, Gerald Albright, Norman Brown, Julian Vaughn, Adam Hawley, Dean James, and more.
General admission is $60 per person for both nights, or $75 for VIP access for both nights, as well (VIP tickets are while supplies last, and at the time of this writing there were only 80 left).
There also will be a kickoff party March 15. Tickets for this party are only $20 per person.
For information, schedule, and tickets, visit martinibluhouston.com or call 832-965-5580.
IT’S A PARTY
Moody Mansion will celebrate Mary Moody Northen’s 127th birthday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at 2618 Broadway in Galveston.
Born in 1892, Northen grew up in Moody Mansion and lived there for three decades following the deaths of her father and her husband in 1954. Guests will get to enjoy birthday cookies and receive a small gift from the Moody Mansion gift shop.
For information, call 409-762-7668 or visit www.moodymansion.org.
RYAN MONTBLEAU SET TO PERFORM
Ryan Montbleau will be performing live with special guest Tommy Lewis at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Old Quarter Acoustic Café at 413 20th St. in Galveston.
Montbleau and his band, which began in 2005, has put out 11 records, performed in thousands of shows across the country, and has more than 60 million streams on Spotify.
Tickets are $10 in advance, or $15 at the door.
For tickets and information, visit http://oldquarteracousticcafe.com or call 409-762-9199.
LAS VEGAS NIGHT
The Galveston County Fair and Rodeo is inviting everyone to its Las Vegas night event from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Ed Pickett Hall at its fairgrounds on state Highway 6 in Hitchcock.
Featuring all things “Vegas,” including gaming tables, roulette wheels, poker, Texas Hold ‘em, and black jack, attendees will get $10,000 in chips to play games all for the low cost of a $10 entry fee.
All proceeds will benefit the Galveston County Fair and Rodeo, and door prizes also will be given out throughout the night. Beer and wine will be served and setups will be available.
For more information, visit http://galvestoncountyfair.com.
