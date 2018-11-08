Pianist Clay Howell is set to perform from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at the 23rd Street Station Piano Bar at 1706 23rd St. in Galveston.
Along with Howell’s performance, local firemen will be on hand to sign copies of the “Hounds for Heroes” calendar, which will benefit the Galveston Island Humane Society.
If you can’t make it tonight, a jazz trio will be performing from 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday.
For information, call Tom Fiero at 713-816-4286.
‘DIXIE SWIM CLUB’
The Bay Area Harbour Playhouse will present the “Dixie Swim Club,” a hilarious and touching comedy about friendships that last forever, Friday through Nov. 18 at 3803 state Highway 3 in Dickinson.
Showtimes will be at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. Tickets range in price from $6 to $17.
The show will be directed by Kaira Jackson, and feature Julie Owen, Susan Hamel, Bonnie Richeil, and Coleen Reyes.
•••
Also at the playhouse will be the presentation of “Peter Pan,” by its students of its Fine Arts Academy.
The student productions can be seen at 3 p.m. Saturday and Nov. 17.
Alissa Alvarado, Johanna Nolder, Valerie Torres, Amanda Churney, Cynana Spells, Rebecca Salazer, Jordan Emmitte, Alexia Garza, Karlee Chapman, Destiny Zermeo, Jadean Hall, Vivianna Montemayor, Nura Lawrence, Asia Turner, Maddox Gil, Wyatt Bailey, Emmanuel Guerra, Abby Churney, Jamie Cochran, Collin Nolder, Lois Toups, Isaac Alvarado, Colbi Coffee, Andrew Guerra, Ava Jackson, Mia McCartney, and Izzy Shutmat make up the cast.
Tickets for this production is $5 per person. Ages 2 and younger will be admitted for free.
For more information and tickets, call 281-337-7469 or visit www.harbourtheater.com.
‘NOISES OFF’
Michael Flynn’s “Noises Off,” can now be seen at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 18 at the College of the Mainland theatre at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City.
The production will be performed by COM theater majors, along with Jim Hackett, a COM professor, and Roger Stallings, who’s a retired professor of COM.
For tickets and information, visit www.com.edu/theatre or call 409-933-8345.
BAYOU CITY MUSIC SERIES
Featuring jazz, blues and zydeco musicians of Houston, the Bayou City Music Series will conclude with an ode to “Houston Blues, Jazz and Soul” from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Discovery Green at 1500 McKinney St. in Houston.
James Francies, 22, will be the headliner. He’s considered one of the premiere pianists of his generation, and has already played alongside numerous jazz greats and frequently appears with The Roots on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.
Diunna Greenleaf, an internationally recognized powerhouse vocalist, will be the opening act.
Admission is free. For information, visit www.discoverygreen.com.
DANCEWICZ-DOUCET DUO
The Dancewicz-Doucet Duo will open its fifth season with a concert titled “Identity” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Cullen Hall on the campus of the University of St. Thomas at 3800 Montrose Blvd. in Houston.
The duo, which features violinist Dominika Dancewicz, and pianist Donald Doucet, is a renowned and critically-acclaimed Houston-based ensemble who recently released its CD with music by Elgar, Debussy and Mozart.
Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.
For information, email concerts@stthom.edu or call 713-525-3159.
GABRIEL ROYAL TIX STILL AVAILABLE
Don’t forget to get your tickets to the one-of-a-kind performance — Gabriel Royal: The Underground Cello Project, which will make its debut at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Grand 1894 Opera House at 2020 Postoffice St. in Galveston.
If you love sensual singing inspired by the likes of Stevie Wonder and John Legend, then you don’t want to miss this presentation.
Tickets are available at www.thegrand.com or by calling 800-821-1894.
KEMAH BOARDWALK EVENTS
The Kemah Boardwalk will have its Salute to Military Service weekend events Friday through Sunday and its Tejano Music Night event from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday at 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah.
There will be special discounts available for veterans and active military and their families this weekend.
Then on Sunday, Grupo Vadenagi (2 p.m. to 3 p.m.), Tejano Knights (3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.), Grupo Negami (5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.), and Siempre Selena (7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.) will be the featured group performers at the free concerts.
For information, visit www.kemahboardwalk.com or call 877-285-3624.
‘SCHEMELLI’S GESANGBUCH’
There will be a special concert “Schemelli’s Gesangbuch” presented by Rick Erickson, director of the Bach Society Houston, at 4 p.m. Sunday at First Lutheran Church at 2415 Winnie St. in Galveston.
Erickson will be playing the pipe organ, and tenor Ryland Angel will be the featured soloist.
Admission is free, but a free will offering will be collected.
For information, visit https://firstlutherangalveston.com, or call Erickson at 917-526-1412.
CALEB CAUDLE SET TO PERFORM
Country rock artist, Caleb Caudle, is set to perform at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Old Quarter Acoustic Café at 413 20th St. in Galveston.
Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. To purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/2yFW7bO.
For more information on Caudle, visit calebcaudle.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.