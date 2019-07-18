In honor of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 lunar landing, The Kemah Boardwalk will have a free community event to help commemorate the 1969 historic triumph.
The event will be from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday at 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah.
Attendees will get to enjoy food such as moon pies and space-themed drinks, live music by the Lone Star Brass Band (5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.) and the David Joel Band (7 p.m. to 11 p.m.), participate in children’s crafts and rocket building and enjoy a sunset screening of “First Man.”
For a complete itinerary, visit www.kemahboardwalk.com or call 877-285-3624.
•••
If someone can’t make Friday’s celebration, no worries, The Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier, 2501 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston, has them covered.
At 8 p.m. Saturday, people can end their day of fun on the beach on the pier with a screening of a moon-themed movie to be announced by NASA organizers. Then at sunset Sunday, the movie “First Man” will be shown.
Both events are free with purchase of a walk-on pass to the pier.
For information, visit www.pleasurepier.com or call 409-766-4950.
•••
Last but not least, the Dickinson Public Library will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Lunar Moon Landing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 4411 state Highway 3 in Dickinson.
For information, call 281-534-2391.
FHS THEATRE DEPARTMENT SET TO TRAVEL ABROAD
The Friendswood High School Theatre Department has been selected to travel to Scotland in August to perform at the International Edinburgh Festival, the largest art festival in the world. Twenty students will present FHS’s award-winning performance of “Peer Gynt” by Henrik Ibsen.
The group will participate as a part of the American High School Theatre Festival. The American High School Theatre Festival runs in conjunction with the Festival Fringe, the world’s largest performing arts festival. There, thousands of performers, directors, writers, producers and other artisans meet to showcase their skills on an international stage.
Students who will participate are: William Clyburn, Meg Dodson, Chase Donovan, Bailey Ferro, Emma Ferro, Kennedy Freyer, Dean Galloway, Robbie Hope, Madison Bourn Hudson, Eric Jensen, Thomas Massey, Gracen McGregor, James Nelson, Sydney Oller, Nelson Thornton, Gaby Weakley, Coy White, Ashton Whittington Hayden Hobbs and Joshua Zapt.
Students will be joined by Principal Mark Griffon, Director Kathy Powdrell and Technical Director Amy Thornton.
GET YOUR groove ON
If you’re in the mood for dancing, here are a couple of events set for Saturday. So, pull out those dancing shoes and get your groove on.
The Bay Area Singles Club will have a dance from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post, 5204 state Highway 3, in Dickinson.
Admission is $7 for members and $9 for all others.
Attendees are asked to take party snacks to share. For information, call 832-483-3257 or 281-484-4762.
•••
Janet and The Texas Heartaches will perform from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400, 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe.
Admission is $10 at the door. Beer and setups will be sold.
For information, call 409-925-2525.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.