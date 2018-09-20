The Friendswood High School Theatre’s production of “Seussical the Musical” can be seen at 7 p.m. today and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the school’s Myrlene Kennedy Auditorium at 702 Greenbriar in Friendswood.
The show follows an award-winning musical written by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, which adapts numerous famous Dr. Seuss books including “The Cat in the Hat” and “Horton Hears a Who!” into one cohesive tale.
The cast includes Eric Jensen as The Cat, Michael Donovan as Horton, Taylor Greny as Gertrude, Isabella Morrison as Maize the Lazy Bird and Gracen McGregor as JOJO.
Tickets may be purchased at the door for $15. Only cash will be accepted. The box office opens 60 minutes before each show and the doors open 30 minutes before each show.
FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL
Butler’s Courtyard will celebrate history and neighbors at its second annual Food Truck Festival and Block Party from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. today at 122 Michigan Ave. at Second St. in League City.
The event, which is family and pet friendly, will feature food from a variety of food truck vendors and music. Tours of the venue also will be available.
For information and parking, visit www.butlerscourtyard.com.
‘WAIT UNTIL DARK’
The psychological thriller, “Wait Until Dark,” can be seen at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays through Oct. 6 at the Island East-End Theatre at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston.
There also will be one matinee show at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
The production follows a blind woman, a policeman, a con man, an old friend, a lost doll, a murder — and more — which is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat.
The talented cast from throughout the Houston/Galveston area includes: Laurel Powell (Susan), Matt Poole (Roat), Riley Harper (Mike), Kyle Wright (Carlino), Kelsey Perkins (Gloria), and Juan Buitrago (Sam).
Tickets are $30 for adults, and $25 for students and seniors. To purchase, visit www.islandetc.org or call 409-762-3556.
GRAMMY AWARD-WINNING PIANIST
Grammy Award-winning pianist, Yefim Bronfman, will be performing with The Houston Symphony performing one of the most technically challenging concertos in the piano repertory, Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 2, at Jones Hall for the Performing Arts at 615 Louisiana St. in Houston.
Showtimes will be at 8 p.m. today and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
For tickets and information, visit www.houstonsymphony.org or call 713-224-7575.
ZACH TATE BAND
Local favorites, The Zach Tate Band, will be performing at a few locations in Galveston County this weekend.
At 9 p.m. today, the band will perform at Aspens at 817 Clear Lake Road in Kemah; at 9 p.m. Sunday at Ronnie’s Ice House at 4355 FM 517 in Dickinson; and at 4 p.m. Sunday at the San Leon Beach Pub at 222 First St. in San Leon.
Lynn Raggio, Drew Schuessler, and Jody Smith also will be performing at each stop.
For information, visit www.ZachTate.com or call 281-881-5256.
FREE MUSEUM DAY
Tickets for Smithsonian magazine’s 14th annual Museum Day, which is Saturday, are now available via download.
Museum-goers can head to the Museum Day website to download one free ticket, good for two people. Each ticket grants the ticket holder, and one guest, free access to any participating museum on Saturday. One ticket is permitted per email address.
The theme of this year’s Museum Day is “Women Making History,” honoring women in society who are trailblazers in the arts, sciences, innovation and culture, and emboldening others to be pioneers.
To see the full list of participating museums, including The Moody Mansion in Galveston, and download a free ticket, visit www.smithsonianmag.com/museumday/museum-day-2018.
WINE & JAZZ FESTIVAL
As mentioned in my column last week, tickets are still available for the inaugural Martini Blu Wine and Jazz Festival set for Saturday and Sunday at Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd., in Galveston.
Doors will open at noon each day and the shows will begin at 1 p.m.
Tickets are $50 for both days; and VIP tickets for a party of 10 are $500.
For tickets and line-up information, visit martiniblu1.com or call 832-965-5580.
ART WALK ON MAINLAND
The Galveston Art League will have its Art Walk event from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at various venues on 6th St. in Texas City.
There also will be food trucks, children’s crafts, art demonstrations, drinks, and live music available.
For information and artist/vendor registration, email TexasCityArtWalk@gmail.com.
HOUSTON JERK FEST
The Houston Jerk Fest will be from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday at India House at 8888 W. Bellfort Blvd. in Houston.
The festival, which is centered around a jerk seasoning cookout competition, also will include food, arts and crafts, children activities, games, and a concert featuring reggae superstar Wayne Wonder, the Soca princess Naila Blackman, and various other bands.
Tickets vary in price from $20 to $100.
Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com. For information, call Jilian Larkin at 832-922-7264.
TURTLES ABOUT TOWN
Make sure you get your tickets in advance for The Art of Saving Sea Turtles event, which will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 30 at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston.
Sponsored by the Turtle Island Restoration Network, the evening will include beer, wine, appetizers, jewelry mystery boxes by Kendra Scott, and a silent auction.
Proceeds will benefit the network’s local sea turtle conservation and rescue programs.
Tickets are $100 per person, and can be purchased by visiting tinyurl.com/TurtlesAboutTown.
For information, call 409-795-8426.
