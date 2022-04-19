Rotarians Scott Livanec, from left, Kathy VanDewalli, Gina Spagnola, Mary Brechtel and Fred Raschke are gearing up for the Rotary Club of Galveston’s annual Rotary Crawfish Boil on May 1 at Moody Gardens.
JENNIFER
REYNOLDS/
The Daily News
The Rotary Club of Galveston on May 1 will be serving plates of boiled crawfish and also boiled shrimp during their annual Rotary Crawfish Boil at Moody Gardens.
Rain or shine, the upcoming Rotary Crawfish Boil is sure to be a-peeling. The event is moving to the covered breezeway and outdoor plaza on the south side of the Moody Gardens Convention Center, with ample space for eating crawfish and other Cajun favorites, Zydeco dancing and activities for kids and adults.
Fans of crawfish have been happy this year, because crawfish have been abundant and sizable. Warm temperatures last November and December allowed the crawfish to stay active longer than they had in previous years, and the crawfish spent that time feeding, gathering and growing to a healthy size. That extra heft sustained them when they burrowed down in January. Now that the water has warmed again, the crawfish have added to that heft, packing even more meat into their shells.
