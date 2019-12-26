The Nia Cultural Center will present its 32nd annual Kwanzaa celebration at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M, in Galveston.

The annual festivities will begin at the Ujamaa market, which recognizes the cooperative economics principle of Kwanzaa at 4 p.m. Saturday. There will be various vendors on hand, and the celebration will begin immediately afterward including live performances by local groups, spoken word and a community potluck. Attendees are asked to bring a dish to share.

Angela Wilson: 409-683-5239; angela.wilson@galvnews.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription