Ola Madzimoyo, center, and the Sehah Youth and Fitness Center of Houston drummers perform a drum call to open the Nia Cultural Center’s 31st annual Kwanzaa celebration at the Old Central Cultural Center in Galveston on Dec. 29, 2018.
Dancer Melissa Buie, with the Sehah Youth and Fitness Center of Houston, performs during the Nia Cultural Center’s 31st annual Kwanzaa celebration at the Old Central Cultural Center in Galveston on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018.
Ola Madzimoyo, center, and the Sehah Youth and Fitness Center of Houston drummers perform a drum call to open the Nia Cultural Center’s 31st annual Kwanzaa celebration at the Old Central Cultural Center in Galveston on Dec. 29, 2018.
Dancer Melissa Buie, with the Sehah Youth and Fitness Center of Houston, performs during the Nia Cultural Center’s 31st annual Kwanzaa celebration at the Old Central Cultural Center in Galveston on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018.
The Nia Cultural Center will present its 32nd annual Kwanzaa celebration at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M, in Galveston.
The annual festivities will begin at the Ujamaa market, which recognizes the cooperative economics principle of Kwanzaa at 4 p.m. Saturday. There will be various vendors on hand, and the celebration will begin immediately afterward including live performances by local groups, spoken word and a community potluck. Attendees are asked to bring a dish to share.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.