Moody Gardens will kick off its World Oceans Day celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday in its Aquarium Pyramid at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston.
The event will focus on marine sanctuaries, coral and other marine life, and environmental threats such as plastics to the ocean. If you go, you’ll get to participate in hands-on activities and learn about changes we all can do to help protect the ocean.
Friday’s festivities will include booths featuring Texas Scuba Adventures, Sport Divers of Houston and Moody Gardens. And, if you’ve always wanted to try scuba diving, you’ll get your chance with the Go Dive Now Pool — just take your swimsuit — and Moody Gardens will provide the rest.
A special screening of the film “A Plastic Ocean” will be presented at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the MG 3D Theater inside its Visitor’s Center. Admission is $5 per person. Immediately afterward, there will be a Q&A panel discussion with members from the Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary and the Turtle Island Restoration Network. Then at 8 p.m. there will be a reception allowing attendees to meet the panelists and enjoy raffle prizes. Space is limited, so RSVP is encouraged at www.moodygardens.org/wod.
Saturday’s events will begin with a Penguin Yoga Class ($35 per person) at 8:30 a.m. inside the Aquarium Pyramid, and then will continue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For a complete itinerary and information, visit the website above or call 409-744-4673.
•••
Artist Boat also will have its World Oceans Day Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Stewart Beach Pavilion in Galveston.
“Together We Can Make A Difference: Plastic Pollution Prevention” is this year’s theme.
The event will include various presentations by a plethora of ocean conservationists, entertainment, shoreline and in-water demonstrations, exhibits, children activities and a kayak paddling pool.
Entry to the festival is free, but parking on the beach will be $15 per car. Food concessions also will be available.
For information, visit www.artistboat.org or call Mary Jo Naschke, 409-762-3930.
SUMMER BEACH BAND CONCERT
The Galveston Summer Beach Band will kick off its summer concert series at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Sealy Gazebo across the street from Rosenberg Library at 24th and Sealy streets in Galveston.
Now in its 60th year, under the direction of Frank Incaprera and guest conductor, Bob Gray, the free concerts are family friendly and will resume nightly at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 20.
Children will get to play maracas and participate in the traditional flag parade. Benches are provided, but you can take your own chairs and blankets too.
For information, call Incaprera, 409-599-5009.
CUSTOM TRUCK, CAR SHOW
The 2019 Showoff Custom Truck & Car Show will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Galveston County Fairgrounds at No. 10 Jack Brooks Road in Hitchcock.
Admission is $10 per day and free for ages 12 and younger.
The show will include games, competitions, children activities and more. Food trucks also will be available.
For information, visit www.showoffcarshow.com or call 832-991-7469.
PLEASURE PIER HAPPENINGS
The Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier will have its Craft Beer and BBQ event where visitors can enjoy craft beer from local breweries, live entertainment and barbecue all weekend at 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston.
Festivities will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and include performances by Velvet Punch, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nick and The Grooves, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and Kid Sixx, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.
The tasting wristband is $24.99 and includes a free walk-on pass to the pier. For ages 21 and older.
For information, visit www.pleasurepier.com or call 409-766-4950.
CHUCK & GEORGE EXHIBIT
The Galveston Arts Center will present a new exhibition by the Dallas-based duo, Chuck & George, opening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston.
The exhibit, “Cat Butt Parfait: Chuck & George Explore the Ecosystem of Domestic Feline Digestion,” presents a good-humored dissection with variation and theme in multiple media installations including paintings, drawings, ceramics and papier-máché. Can’t make it Saturday, no worries, it’ll remain on view through Aug. 18.
An artist talk will begin at 6:30 p.m. For information, visit www.galvestonartscenter.org. Admission is free.
KID FEST 2019
The El Mina Shrine Center No. 84 will present its annual Kid Fest magic show at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Galveston Island Convention Center at 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston.
The show will feature the Matagurovs family’s indoor circus and magic show. There also will be surprise giveaways and raffles for children in attendance.
Admission is free, but donations will be accepted. For information, call 409-740-4345.
DADDY-DAUGHTER DANCE
Tickets are now available for the fifth annual Daddy-Daughter Dance, sponsored by the Rho Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.
The dance will be from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. June 23 at The Green Event Center at 2000 W. Parkwood in Friendswood.
Tickets are available on EventBrite and are $40 per couple ($10 for each additional date if you have multiple girls).
For information, call 337-319-9137 or 832-469-1612.
LIVE MUSIC AT MOD
This weekend at Mod Coffeehouse, 2126 Postoffice St. in Galveston, Cheryl Cawood will perform from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, and Brightwire will perform from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.
Cawood’s country/blues/folk vibe has been described as soft and simple to downright powerful. To check out a sample of her music, visit www.cherylcawood.com.
And, Brightwire is returning to open for artist Treva Wygle, who is participating in Saturday’s ArtWalk event, which will be at various venues and galleries in downtown Galveston.
For information, call 409-765-5659.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.