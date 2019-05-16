If you’re longing for the days of “how it use to be” mixed with nostalgia, then make sure you attend the 11th annual Galveston Island Beach Revue in all its revelry Friday and Saturday at Beach Central at 2102 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston.
The free annual revue showcases vintage-inspired fun, headlined by the Bathing Beauties contest, which is a showstopper every year since its inception in 2009.
Dubbed the “Pageant of Pulchritude” by C.E. Barfield, Galveston’s Bathing Beauties Contest began in the summer of 1920 and marked the kick-off for tourist season each year. By 1928, the event, which had morphed into the “bathing girl revue” had become so popular, the island’s population was said to have tripled during the event weekend. These island pageants were the beginning of what we know today as the Miss Universe Pageant. The famed Galveston Bathing Beauties pageants ended in 1932 due in part to the Great Depression and were resurrected in 2009.
For a complete itinerary of events and information, visit www.galvestonbeachrevue.com or call Will Wright at 409-765-3424.
OUTDOOR LIVING AND GARDEN TOUR
The Saltwater Garden Club of Bayou Vista will have its annual Outdoor Living and Garden Tour from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets are $10 for ages 13 and older and free for ages 12 and younger. Tickets includes the tour and a picnic immediately afterward. Flyers with locations of venues on tour and tickets are available at Bayou Vista’s city hall, at each featured home, and at the city park pavilion on the day of the tour.
For information, call 281-520-7779 or 409-935-3229.
FREE SPRING CONCERT
The Galveston College Community Chorale will present its free spring concert, “Songs of Democracy,” at 7 p.m. Sunday at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston.
The chorale, under the direction of Michael Gilbert, will perform songs such as “America” and “God Bless America” in honor of Armed Forces Day and Memorial Day.
For information, visit www.gc.edu or call 409-944-1302.
UNPLUGGED AT DISCOVERY GREEN
If you love acoustic music and free concerts, then make sure you check out Unplugged at Discovery Green from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday at 1500 McKinney St. in Houston.
The concert will feature Buxton, Free Radicals, Bayou City Funk, Amanda Pascall, and Space Kiddettes.
Also this weekend at Discovery Green will be its presentation of the silent film “Girl Shy” from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The Houston ensemble, Two Star Symphony will perform the original score of the film, which is a 1924 classic romantic comedy directed by Harold Lloyd. There also will be dance lessons and a costume contest at 8 p.m. The film begins at 9 p.m.
For information, visit www.discoverygreen.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.