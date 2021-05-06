Student actor Benjamin Shelton is pictured rehearsing a scene in The Galveston College Theatre Department’s original production “One Year Later.” The free virtual production can be seen Friday through May 23 via Vimeo.
Hamilton Loomis will be one of the featured performers at the 2021 Texas Crab Festival this weekend in Crystal Beach.
COURTESY
Wayne Toups will kick off the 2021 Texas Crab Festival on Friday in Crystal Beach.
COURTESY
COURTESY
The Grammy Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir will present a special Mother's Day virtual concert at 2 p.m. Sunday.
JEFF GRASS/Courtesy
The Brandon McDermott Band will perform at Yaga’s Wild Game & BBQ Cook-off VIP sponsor party Friday night on Pier 21 at Harborside Drive in Galveston.
COURTESY
Yvan (Aaron Alford) and Serg (Brian Chambers) rehearse a scene in Island East-End Theatre Co.’s presentation of “Art.”
