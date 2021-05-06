The 2021 Texas Crab Festival will be held from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday; 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at 1605 state Highway 87 in Crystal Beach.

In addition to crabs cooked any way you like them, there will be arts and crafts, a gumbo cook-off, carnival rides, an RV show, a 5K run/walk event and live musical entertainment.

Angela Wilson: 409-683-5239; angela.wilson@galvnews.com.

