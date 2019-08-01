Dust off those boots and get ready to celebrate a couple of pillars of Galveston County all at the same time.
The Women’s Auxiliary of the Galveston County Salvation Army will have its third annual Boots & BBQ soiree at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 22 in the Wings of Heritage Room at the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City.
This year’s celebration, under the leadership of Vivian Hernandez and Karen Etheridge, will pay homage to Texas City royalty, Charles T. and Mary Ellen Doyle, and their more than 60 years of community support.
The festivities will include a Texas-sized menu of barbecue prepared by The Lighthouse Charity Team, and country music.
For tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.salvationarmygalvestoncounty.org, and click on the “events” tab. For information, contact Holly McDonald, director of development, Holly.McDonald@uss.salvationarmy.org or 409-763-1691, ext. 75313.
BLUEGRASS MUSIC AT UHCL
One of the most celebrated bluegrass duos will make a stop in our neck of the woods next week.
Dailey & Vincent, two-time-Grammy-nominated Grand Ole Opry inductees, will bring their unique blend of American music, which is a combination of bluegrass, country, gospel and folk for a special performance at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Bayou Theater on the campus of the University of Houston-Clear Lake, 2700 Bay Area Blvd., in Houston.
“We are so excited to be coming back to Houston,” said Darrin Vincent, who sings lead vocals and plays bass, guitar and mandolin. “We’re going to play a mix of everything we do. It should be a very high-energy show.”
Tickets can be purchased by calling 281-283-3024. For more information, visit www.uhcl.edu/bayoutheater.
