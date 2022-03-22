Gene Hornstein, from left, Happy Spillar, Cheryl Jenkins, Helena Aucoin, Margaret Canavan, Nita Caskey and Glen Pourciau, all with Friends of the Rosenberg Library, are gearing up for the annual book sale, which will feature a wide variety of cookbooks.
Gene Hornstein, from left, Happy Spillar, Cheryl Jenkins, Helena Aucoin, Margaret Canavan, Nita Caskey and Glen Pourciau, all with Friends of the Rosenberg Library, are gearing up for the annual book sale, which will feature a wide variety of cookbooks.
Even at a time when we all have a million recipes available through the Internet, cookbooks have a place in many kitchens. Whether it’s a vintage collection of classic recipes, a new cookbook from a celebrity chef or a culinary oddity from the pop culture of the last millennium, this weekend’s Friends of the Rosenberg Library book sale is likely to have a volume for every cook.
“We have a tremendous selection this year, because we have two full years of donations to sell,” Helena Aucoin, book sale chair, said. The Friends skipped their annual sale in 2021 because of the pandemic, creating a backlog of books, CDs, DVDs, Texana and other items for the sale. “Our attic is full with an amazing array of books.”
