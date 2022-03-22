Even at a time when we all have a million recipes available through the Internet, cookbooks have a place in many kitchens. Whether it’s a vintage collection of classic recipes, a new cookbook from a celebrity chef or a culinary oddity from the pop culture of the last millennium, this weekend’s Friends of the Rosenberg Library book sale is likely to have a volume for every cook.

“We have a tremendous selection this year, because we have two full years of donations to sell,” Helena Aucoin, book sale chair, said. The Friends skipped their annual sale in 2021 because of the pandemic, creating a backlog of books, CDs, DVDs, Texana and other items for the sale. “Our attic is full with an amazing array of books.”

Bernice Torregrossa: bernice92@aol.com.

