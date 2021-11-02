A $110 million school bond proposal in Santa Fe failed by a large margin Tuesday night.
School district officials believe voters rejected the school bond because of the tax increase needed to service the debt.
Almost 1,730 people voted against the school bond and 912 people voted for it, according to complete but unofficial results.
“It’s disappointing, obviously, because we want the best for the students; but the voters have spoken," Rusty Norman, the president of the Santa Fe ISD Board of Trustees, said.
School officials were hoping voters would pass the bond to fund construction of a new junior high school.
The bond also would add a new wing to Santa Fe High School and devote $10 million to safety enhancements, roofing and heating and cooling projects.
Officials called the bond election, arguing Santa Fe needed to prepare for a rapidly growing student population because of rapid development happening in the city. The new junior high school would have room for 1,500 students. The existing school has capacity for 1,200 students.
If it had been approved, the tax rate would increase from about 36 cents for every $100 of taxable property value to 49 cents. For a home with a value of $200,000, that would be a $261.40 yearly increase. The average value of a home in Santa Fe ISD is $208,204.
Norman said he hadn’t heard anyone speak out against any aspect of the bond package specifically, but heard many questions about the tax increase.
“Some people told me they voted ‘no,’ simply because $110 million was high,” Norman said. “They just couldn’t get a grasp it.”
Norman called the projects in the bond package necessary and said the school board would have to discuss how to move forward to address inevitable growth in the district. It could mean the district pays for some things, especially the maintenance projects, out of pocket, Norman said.
“We’ll just have to regroup,” Norman said. “The needs are still there. They’re not going away.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.