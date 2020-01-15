TEXAS CITY
Two men — one a city commissioner from 2000 to 2016, the other a current commissioner and mayor pro tem — so far have filed papers to run for a position long held by the Doyle family.
Mayor Matthew Doyle will leave office this year after serving as the city’s top leader for 16 years. Before that, he was a commissioner beginning in 2000. Except for his first election in 2004, Doyle consistently ran unchallenged.
Doyle’s father, Chuck Doyle, preceded him as mayor. Together, either father or son have filled the Texas City mayor’s seat for 26 of the past 30 years.
“I worked beside Matthew Doyle, a great community leader,” said Dedrick Johnson, one of two candidates who’ve filed for the mayor’s race. “I would never have run against him, but with him leaving it opens up a chance for me to continue my journey as a public servant.”
Johnson stepped down from the city commission in 2016 to pursue new business and life opportunities but never intended to end his community service, he said.
If elected, his priorities would be to assist in the city’s continued development and to enhance opportunities for youth in Texas City, Johnson said.
“I like the direction the city is moving as far as growth and expansion, but I don’t want Texas City to continue to grow and expand without upgrading and taking care of parts of the city that were historically already here,” he said.
Johnson said he would work to assure that the city’s firefighters and police officers are paid competitive salaries to keep them in Texas City. And if elected, he will encourage more partnerships with businesses and the city to get involved in children’s lives, to keep them out of crime and mischief, he said.
Also running is Mayor Pro Tem and City Commissioner Phil Roberts. A local businessman and attorney, Roberts said he will focus on public safety, understanding that a strong team already is in place with the police, fire and emergency management departments in the city, he said.
Beyond that, Roberts proposes to address drainage and storm protection issues and planning for growth, he said.
“Texas City is growing, and that’s the direction we have take, to keep planning for that growth,” Roberts said.
