TEXAS CITY
Texas City Independent School District will have registration for returning students online through July 27 at www.tcisd.org/backtoschool18.
If you need help with online registration, existing students can get help from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. July 24 at Blocker Middle School.
For information, call 409-916-0114.
GALVESTON
Galveston College will have registration for its fall semester from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays at 4015 Ave. Q.
For information or to register, visit www.gc.edu or call 409-944-1230.
TEXAS CITY
The testing center at College of the Mainland will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays at 1200 Amburn Road.
For information, visit www.com.edu/testing-center, email testingcenter@com.edu, or call 409-933-8676.
The University of Houston-Clear Lake will have summer and fall registration available at www.uhcl.edu. Fall registration runs through Aug. 24. For information, email registrar@uhcl.edu or call 281-283-2525.
Texas City Independent School District’s Foundation for the Future will be accepting nominations for its 13th annual Community Recognition Celebration, which will be Oct. 16 at the Doyle Convention Center in Texas City. Nominees must be a graduate of Booker T. Washington, Central or Wolvin high schools, Texas City High School, Lincoln High School or La Marque High School. Nominations close July 31. For information, visit www.tcisd.org/recognition, email csilva@tcisd.org, or call 409-916-0108.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start will resume accepting applications for the 2018-19 school year Aug. 1 at 5701 FM 2004.
Registration will be from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. Children must be 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 1.
For information and eligibility requirements, call Gwen Gilmore or Shirley Alexander, 409-316-6541.
HITCHCOCK
The University of Houston-Clear Lake’s Center for Robotics Software will have its third annual Houston Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 3 in the Bayou Building on its campus at 2700 Bay Area Blvd.
For information and to register, visit www.uhcl.edu/center-robotics-software/events or call 281-283-3825.
The deadline to apply for admittance into the nursing program at College of the Mainland has been extended to 5 p.m. Sept. 4. For information, visit www.com.edu/nursing.
GALVESTON
The Galveston College Art Dept. will host its 38th annual student art exhibition through Sept. 28 in the Fine Arts Gallery on its campus at 4015 Ave. Q.
For information, contact John Stovall, jstovall@gc.edu or 409-944-1320.
Any child age 21 and younger who lives in Galveston County is eligible for medical and mental health services at any of the following clinics:
• Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O, in Galveston; call 409-766-5750;
• Crosby Middle School, 6625 FM 2004, in Hitchcock; call 409-316-6556;
• Calvin Vincent Early Childhood Center, 1805 13th Ave. N., in Texas City; 409-960-0720;
• Central Middle School, 3014 Sealy Ave., in Galveston; call 409-761-6216; and
• Austin Magnet School, 1514 Ave. N1/2, in Galveston; call 409-766-3516.
Medical services include needed immunizations (ages 0-18), treatment for minor illness, physicals and other services. Sports physicals are $5. Children 18 and younger must have a consent form signed by a parent before treatment.
To make an appointment for mental health services, call 409-766-5713.
•••
The Youth For Understanding organization is seeking families to assist in the placement of international exchange students while they attend local high schools in our area.
More than 2,000 YFU students come to the U.S. from about 50 countries in Europe, Africa, Asia, North and South America and the Pacific.
Those interested should call 866-493-8872 or visit www.yfu-usa.org.
•••
The World Heritage nonprofit organization is seeking volunteers to serve as area representatives in the community.
The group offers qualified students from around the world, between the ages of 15-18, the opportunity to spend a high school year or semester in the U.S. with a host family.
Area representatives receive compensation covering their expenses incurred for each student placed and supervised. Contact Terri Corbett, 713-882-0699 or 800-888-9040. Visit www.whhosts.com.
•••
The Educational Merit Foundation nonprofit organization is seeking caring families (with or without children) as well as single people to provide food, a bed and a loving home for high school students from France and Germany.
The students are between the ages of 15-18, have medical insurance, spending money for their personal expenses and expect to share their host family’s daily life including household responsibilities. They speak English, are well-screened and eager to experience life in America.
Interested host families are encouraged to contact Marie-Claude Dijoud, 800-467-8363, or visit www.emfusa.org.
