GALVESTON
The Galveston school year will begin at its originally planned date of Aug. 24, but students won’t be on site for at least a month, after which children will either return to a socially distanced campus or take classes online, depending on their parents’ choice.
Galveston is one of the last county districts to announce a coronavirus pandemic reopening plan, and while younger children eventually will be allowed on campus, high school students will be limited to only part-time in-person learning.
Galveston joins the ranks of other schools across the county that are delaying their in-person return, regardless of whether families choose all online or in-person learning.
The school district board of trustees accepted the district’s plan Wednesday, and district officials pushed out the plan on the district’s website Thursday.
Starting Monday, parents can choose whether they’d like their student to be taught in-person or online, but when classes start Aug. 24, all students will be online, according to the reopening plan.
During that month, the district will bring in some small groups of students to get acquainted with the campuses, such as those entering sixth and ninth grades, Superintendent Kelli Moulton said.
But students won’t return to formal on-campus learning until Sept. 21, she said.
The district will look for a coronavirus positivity rate of less than 7 percent among the community, Moulton said. It was unclear Thursday whether the community included the island or the entire county.
That rate was 8 percent on Thursday for the county, according to the Galveston County Health District.
But even if it’s considered safe to reopen in late September, not all students who opt for in-person learning will be on campus five days a week.
The reopening plan calls for Pre-K through eighth-grade students returning to the classroom five days a week and high schoolers being at campus for only 40 percent of their instruction.
Whether a student takes classes online or in-person ultimately will be up to the parents, Moulton said.
“There is no situation where there is zero risk from this virus,” Moulton said. “There just isn’t.”
The district will offer live and pre-recorded classes, and, unlike during the spring, the district will have specific guidelines students must follow to gain attendance, according to the plan.
The district expects it will have enough computers for every student needing one and hotspots — remote internet access points — for students who don’t have internet connections at home, officials said.
The district last week received a $1.9 million grant from the Moody Foundation to provide 2,481 Chromebooks for students, 350 student laptops, 250 Chromebooks for teachers and 1,200 hotspots for students who don’t have access to the internet.
Getting those computers in students’ hands might pose another challenge, Moulton said.
“There is quite a backup on computers as everyone in the world is asking for devices for their students,” Moulton said.
The school district plans to enforce social distancing at campuses from the time students ride the bus until they leave, Moulton said.
Galveston isn’t the only county school district taking a delayed approach to in-person classes.
Clear Creek Independent School District is only hosting all students online for a few days before bringing back small groups of students transitioning into a new school. All students who elect for in-person learning will return by Sept. 8.
Texas City Independent School District begins virtual learning Aug. 24 and will bring back students who elect to go to their classroom by Sept. 14.
The district is in uncharted waters, Trustee David O’Neal said.
For this plan to work, everyone will have to comply with the distancing, sanitation and participation rules, he said.
“Everyone has to do their assignment in order for us to be successful with this,” O’Neal said.
