To alleviate some academic pressure as students adapt to distance learning during schools' coronavirus-related closures, the Clear Creek Independent School District is moving to a pass/fail grading system for this year's second semester.
"By this change, students, especially at the high school level, can continue to complete assignments with quality without fear and anxiety of moving down in class rank because of the inherent challenges of distance learning," Clear Creek ISD Superintendent Greg Smith said.
Under the pass/fail system, grades culminating in a 60 percent or higher average will constitute a pass and credit earned for each class in this current semester for students in grades six to 12.
Because "pass" or "fail" isn't part of the school district's grade point scale, the second semester of this school year won't factor into a student's grade point average or overall class rank, district officials said. Rather, grade point average and class rank will be determined by this school year's first semester grades only.
The modified grading system doesn't apply to Clear Horizons High School students or dual-credit students, officials said.
For elementary school students, standards-based grading will continue. For final grading purposes, data from the third nine-week period will be reported on each student's final report card. A promotion/retention indication will be added to each report card, and teachers will contact parents regarding students' progress for the final nine-week period.
The Clear Creek ISD school board approved a resolution to make the changes to grading official at its Monday meeting.
District leaders will discuss these changes during a livestream event broadcast via www.ccisd.net and the district's Facebook page at 10 a.m. today. The recording will be available for playback, as well.
