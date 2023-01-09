As people get older, many face the prospect of increasing health issues and among them, Alzheimer's disease is one of the scariest. AD is a progressive neurological disorder, and it is the most common cause of dementia. Nearly 6 million people over the age of 65 in the United States are living with AD, and it is the sixth leading cause of death.
Although the cause of AD is not known, the accumulation of beta amyloid and/or tau proteins in neurons is thought to cause cell damage and death, leading to shrinkage of the brain. This idea came from research performed almost 40 years ago. In that research, scientists identified the abnormal accumulations of two proteins, beta amyloid and tau, as markers of AD. We have several drugs designed to treat AD by targeting these proteins, but none are effective and scientists are beginning to question the roles of beta amyloid and tau in AD.
Now two common viruses may be implicated. HSV-1 is a herpesvirus that most people carry. It is dormant most of the time, but sometimes it activates and causes lesions commonly called cold sores. Varicella Zoster virus, another common virus that causes chicken pox in children, also lies dormant for many years before being reactivated later in life to cause shingles. Both of these viruses live in our nerve cells.
Researchers at Tufts University, in collaboration with scientists from the University of Oxford, created tiny sponges made of silk and collagen proteins. They seeded the sponges with nerve cells, which grew and formed connections and networks just like they do in our bodies.
When the scientists infected the cultured nerve cells with VZV, everything appeared normal and the nerve cells continued to function normally. However, if the neurons already had a dormant HSV-1 infection, the HSV-1 reactivated when the scientists infected the cells with VZV.
The scientists discovered that the VZV infection combined with the HSV-1 reactivation led to the accumulation of beta-amyloid and tau proteins, just like those seen in AD patients. When they measured the connections between the cells, the signals slowed, also similar to AD patients.
We have other data backing the idea that HSV-1 is involved in AD. Population studies carried out by several other groups have shown that vaccination against shingles reduces the chances of dementia. Over four hundred other publications, using a variety of approaches, have provided further support for a major role for HSV-1 in AD.
Remember that these lab cultured neurons are not identical to those in a human brain, and this does not prove that VZV reactivation of HSV-1 causes AD. It is interesting, but we are only a little closer to discovering the cause of AD. One possibility is that the viruses set off an inflammatory response that leads to amyloid beta and tau accumulation. This new information will definitely lead to more studies about the potential role for this one-two punch of virus infections or even other virus infections in the development of AD.
Medical Discovery News is a weekly radio and print broadcast highlighting medical and scientific breakthroughs hosted by professor emeritus, Norbert Herzog, and professor, David Niesel, biomedical scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com
