As people get older, many face the prospect of increasing health issues and among them, Alzheimer's disease is one of the scariest. AD is a progressive neurological disorder, and it is the most common cause of dementia. Nearly 6 million people over the age of 65 in the United States are living with AD, and it is the sixth leading cause of death.

Although the cause of AD is not known, the accumulation of beta amyloid and/or tau proteins in neurons is thought to cause cell damage and death, leading to shrinkage of the brain. This idea came from research performed almost 40 years ago. In that research, scientists identified the abnormal accumulations of two proteins, beta amyloid and tau, as markers of AD. We have several drugs designed to treat AD by targeting these proteins, but none are effective and scientists are beginning to question the roles of beta amyloid and tau in AD.

