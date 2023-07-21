GALVESTON
The Galveston County District’s Attorney’s office confirmed this week it had opened a criminal investigation involving state and federal agencies into allegations against a 145-year-old organization serving families, undocumented children and young adults.
Those allegations range from noncompliance with laws, rules and best practices for nonprofits to self-dealing in connection with a Honduras coffee farming operation to housing clients not enrolled in programs or employing them and allowing them to live in unsafe conditions.
District Attorney Jack Road confirmed Thursday his office was pursuing information about allegations by a whistleblower against island-based The Children’s Center Inc. and was working with federal agencies and the Texas Department of Public Safety, but declined to elaborate, citing the open investigation.
Terry Keel, former executive director, and Hilda Garcia, executive vice president, did not respond to calls seeking comment.
But Angel Wall, the whistleblower who made the allegations after working at The Children’s Center for two weeks earlier this year, confirmed Thursday she was a federal witness and had been interviewed June 14 by the Department of Homeland Security and July 14 by the federal Office of Inspector General.
Homeland Security Investigations has broad legal authority to conduct federal criminal investigations into the illegal cross-border movement of people, goods, money, technology and other contraband throughout the United States.
"For operational security reasons, Homeland Security Investigations cannot confirm whether the agency is conducting a particular investigation and/or comment on one of our ongoing investigations," officials said Friday in response to questions.
The Office of Inspector General investigates a variety of matters, including allegations of fraud involving Commerce Department grants and contracts; improprieties in the administration of department programs and operations; allegations of employee misconduct; and other issues concerning ethics and compliance.
Citing federal law, Inspector General officials said Friday they could neither confirm nor deny an investigation was underway.
It was unclear Friday why Roady’s office is working with the Texas Department of Public Safety, which works with internal and external stakeholders from across the state and internationally to identify, investigate, disrupt, and/or dismantle drug trafficking, human trafficking and criminal gang organizations.
What was clear is The Children’s Center’s problems are mounting. The Children’s Center came under scrutiny in March when the University of Texas Medical Branch reported a child living in a shelter there had high blood lead levels, Dr. Phillip Keiser, the county’s top public health official, said at the time.
In April, health inspectors were dispatched because of that lead test, found vast amounts of rodent feces, cockroaches, bed bugs, fleas, rotting food and general squalor at the residential facility, 4428 Ursuline St., Keiser said
The center housed nine families totaling 21 people, including 16 children, Keiser has said.
The county, which owned the building, in late April evicted The Children’s Center for the conditions, of which Wall had alerted center leaders and board members about three months before, she said. Keel retired as the center was being evicted and a scandal was unfolding.
But along with pointing out living conditions, Wall also documented in a five-page report her concerns about the center's compliance with rules governing spending of federal grant money, with best practices common to such organizations and about activities she called red flags she had witnessed and reported to Keel, Garcia and board members, she said.
Among a long list, Wall had concerns about employees living in rooms at a donation center.
“This is not acceptable as their living conditions are questionable,” she wrote in the report.
Wall, a retired attorney, began working for The Children’s Center, with roots dating back to 1878 providing a variety of services including for homeless people, as a vice president of program support services, which included acting as the center's compliance officer.
Initially, she was excited about the job, which she called a culmination of her life’s work. But her tenure would be brief. She resigned fearing she would be complicit in what she characterized as many violations of rules nonprofits must obey to maintain funding and protect safety of clients, she said.
Wall resigned after coming to believe organizational leaders would not take corrective action and that her own reputation and law license were at risk, she said.
One of the first tasks assigned to her was to help write a letter to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which wanted answers about why The Children’s Center drew down $115,008 in rental assistance money when it could document “literally zero” clients eligible for the expenditure.
The Daily News independently confirmed HUD issued a written warning about the discrepancy and demanded corrective action. The Children’s Center told the federal housing department it would correct the problem with better training. Read more about that next week.
“That wasn’t what I was hired for,” Wall told The Daily News this week. “I wasn’t going to put my name on anything like that.”
The concerns she laid out in the report were wide-ranging and included the number of people living on The Children’s Center property who weren’t enrolled in any program.
“I appreciate they need help, but TCC is constrained by rules for a reason,” she said. “You cannot simply bypass them because of how they feel. I certainly do not want anyone to be homeless, but you are jeopardizing TCC and its funding by acting on your feelings instead of following the policies and procedures and the terms of the grants.”
On her first day of work at the center, Wall encountered a 4-year-boy with Keel, but that boy wasn’t registered with any of the center’s program, she said in the report she shared with Roady’s office and other investigators.
"The other part of this is that child is not currently registered in any program at TCC, yet he lives here with his mother and three siblings," she said in the five-page report. "This creates liability for the agency as they may not be covered by insurance in event of an emergency. Further, we are not getting funding for that client, but we are expending money for their stay here."
The Children’s Center operated nine facilities without a maintenance budget, Wall said in the report.
“Outside of these issues, I feel that I have been set up to fail,” Wall said in the report. “I do not have the resources I need to remedy decades of mismanagement and deterioration.”
Wall also was worried about what she called self-dealing. The Children’s Center in August 2021 announced its “social entrepreneurial" company, Coffee Artisan Friendship Exchange “to help runaway and homeless youth, small farms and communities.” The endeavor included the cultivation, harvest and export of Opalaca specialty coffee from Intibuca, Honduras.
‘We then import to the Texas Gulf Coast for roasting and delivery to your home,” according to an Aug. 6, 2021 announcement by The Children’s Center. “The small farms, hosted youth, youth workers in our roastery at The Children’s Center Inc. will all benefit.’
On Jan. 13, Wall confronted Garcia about her concerns.
“This included the information that I knew that you owned a coffee plantation in Honduras, which is where CAFÉ or the coffee project may get its coffee beans,” she said in the five-page report. “Even if you are not making a fortune, it is self-dealing and inappropriate. I fundamentally believe you know this as you have been very secretive about this since I’ve gotten here.”
Before an act of self-dealing can occur, there must be a direct or indirect transaction between the private foundation and a disqualified person, according to organizations that advise nonprofits.
A disqualified person of a tax-exempt nonprofit organization includes those with substantial influence over the organization, including members of the board of directors and employees who manage the organization. The code additionally includes a disqualified person’s ancestors, spouse, descendants and the spouses of those descendants as disqualified persons.
The Daily News has made numerous attempts since April to reach members of The Children’s Center’s board. It also has made several attempts to reach Keel and Garcia. The Daily News also has been unable to confirm Keel’s ownership in a coffee plantation.
Wall, who officially is now considered a federal witness, never received a response from the board about her five-page report, she said. But on Thursday, she said she was encouraged that Roady and federal agencies were listening to her.
“I feel like the concerns I raised are being taken seriously,” Wall said. “I’m really impressed with the resources they put into this.”
The Children’s Center Inc. was created through merger of the Galveston Children’s Home, the Lasker House, the Albertine Yeager Children’s Home and the Youth Crisis Center of Galveston. Its legacy dates to 1878. It states as its mission to provide safety, housing and mentoring for those who are abandoned, abused, neglected and exploited.
