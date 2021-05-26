City of residence: Texas City
Occupation: Director, Simulation and Education Support Services
In what ways are you involved with the community?
I engage in activities aimed at building better community relationships and expanding community resources. I have served on local and state level boards. I am the current school board president for Texas City Independent School District and a Master Trustee for Leadership Texas Association of School Boards. I also serve on the City of Texas City Steering Committee, Children’s Services Board of Galveston County, and the 409 Action Network of which I am a founding member. Lastly, I have chaired the Mainland MLK parade for the last eight years.
What do you like most about serving the community?
I was “raised by the village” and my parents, and that is why I enjoy bringing people together. Community service provides me a sense of purpose and that purpose is focused on creating meaningful relationships and, through those relationships, meaningful change.
What motivates you to get involved in your community?
This community helped nurture me in my personal and professional life. This community is my family, and I have engaged with it all my life. Living in it and sharing the common love of community is a strong motivator for my involvement.
What does it mean to be named a finalist for Citizen of the Year?
Being nominated for this award serves as a source of humility, pride and validation stemming from my La Marque/Texas City community engagement; I am honored by it. I know my community has supported me and my work for years. I have tried and will continue to try to make meaningful contributions.
Why do you think it's important to give back to the community?
At any given time, anyone of us can find ourselves in a hardship situation. It is the generosity and philanthropy resulting from community service and generous gifts which create a bridge for that individual from hardship back to success and productivity. Community service brings to your community what “can be” for the young and old. It gives others purpose to do what they can no longer do or don’t know how to do. It provides a vision of not only where we’ve been, but where we can go.
If you could go back in time and do one thing over, what would that be?
In reflection on my life choices, I realize there were times I made mistakes. However, I believe that I have learned from those mistakes. And my faith has taught me that I am guided to exactly where I am supposed to be.
What's something that most people don't know about you?
Three years ago, I assumed responsibility for parenting twin boys in their infancy. For over 20 years, I have invested in creating community conditions that would enhance the education of our next generation. Now, I am committed to raising two productive, compassionate citizens as a part of this community.
What's the best piece of advice you've ever heard?
My parents instilled in me a strong sense of accountability through this guidance: Be clear on your purpose, know what’s expected to fulfill that purpose, and be accountable for doing what is expected. Their wise advice has steered my personal, professional and community life pathways and served me well.
