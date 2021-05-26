City of residence: Galveston
Occupation: President of Island Famous Inc.
In what ways are you involved with the community?
The Spot Restaurant is our flagship property on Galveston’s beachfront and is widely known among locals for our commitment to our team, guests and community.
We recently launched our Business with Byrd video segments. These 90-second videos are filmed by Ball High School’s Media Arts Department and are shared with both the students and the world, via our Facebook Page.
We also have partnered with both Ball High School and Odyssey Academy where we meet monthly, via Zoom, and work with the educators to bridge the gap between what is taught in the textbook and how that relates to real-life business applications.
In 2019, I was honored to be the keynote speaker at O’Connell High School’s graduation ceremony.
I do many closed-door sessions with other business owners and businesses of all sizes. These discussions have wide-ranging topics from growing their business, selling their business, making their business more profitable and everything in between. These business owners may think that meeting with me is benefiting them; however, it is mutually beneficial, and I really enjoy it.
What do you like most about serving the community?
This community has given me so much that I feel obligated to give back. I have 1,440 minutes in a day; the minutes that I carve out for the community are the most impactful. If our community outreach positively impacts just one person, I’ll consider it a big success.
What motivates you to get involved in your community?
Seeing the success of others motivates me. I want to see the youth succeed, other businesses succeed and ultimately the community continue to grow and succeed. If my involvement in the community generates some level of personal or professional success for others, that motivates me to do more.
What does it mean to be named a finalist for Citizen of the Year?
I'm humbled to be considered alongside 19 other deserving candidates.
Why do you think it's important to give back to the community?
In life, you only get out of something equal to what you're willing to put into something. I've found tremendous personal and professional success by always remembering that it is this community that is the backbone of where we are today.
When we began developing here, nearly 20 years ago, I would walk our jobsites with our locals. They would provide me valuable feedback and I would incorporate that feedback into our projects. I'd like to think that incorporating their feedback is a large part of our success. The community has always supported me; therefore, I'll always give back to the community in which we serve.
If you could go back in time and do one thing over, what would that be?
I think that we live in the greatest country in the world. Serving my country would have been an honor. I have a tremendous amount of admiration and respect for those who serve this great nation.
What's something that most people don't know about you?
I studied Arabic as a foreign language in college. I used to be rather fluent. It's been too many years and I've lost most of it. Quite unfortunate. However, while it lasted, I had fun surprising many taxi cab drivers and gas station attends when I could understand their conversations and add a little of my own commentary.
What's the best piece of advice you've ever heard?
The harder you work, the luckier you get.
