City of residence: La Marque
Occupation: Kindness ambassador, community changemaker
In what ways are you involved with the community?
Founder, Khambrel Foundation; City of La Marque Parks Board member; vice president, Friends of the La Marque Public Library; Righteous Acts of Kindness, promotes kindness to Galveston County community; Volunteer of the Month, Galveston County Food Bank; Volunteer, Salvation Army Angel Tree Program; volunteer, City of La Marque Trash-Off, third place; 2021 Daily News Citizen of the Year finalist; 2021 Certificate of Recognition, Positive Black Women of Galveston County Day and Positive Black Women of Galveston County Rock Winner; 2021 appointed to City of La Marque Parks Board; 2020 Carolyn Lee Hometown Heroes and Linda Thompson Award nominee; 2019 NAACP Servant Leader Award nominee; 2019 Keep La Marque Beautiful Commission Good Neighbor Award; 2019 City of La Marque Mayor and Council Award; and collaborate with individuals, groups, neighborhoods and organizations to help make an impact.
What do you like most about serving the community?
You must have a great appreciation for the community in which you serve. Opportunities to see the needs of others and your surroundings provide individuals with a desire to make an impact by helping and serving others.
What motivates you to get involved in your community?
I was taught at an early age how to work with anyone who needed assistance, whether in life, school, church, organizations or communities. My strong desire to give and serve others began with my relationship with God, my mother's heart, First Missionary Baptist Church, Mount Paran Missionary Baptist Church and many individual men and women role models.
What does it mean to be named a finalist for Citizen of the Year?
All it takes is one righteous act to change a moment. In everything I’ve learned, it’s to show others how kind life can truly be. I was taught it is more blessed to give than to receive and my vision as Kindness Ambassador is to promote acts of kindness in Galveston County. As Community Changemaker, it is my mission to encourage individuals to perform kind acts every day to make an impact in this world. Citizen of the Year signifies that a wave of kindness has been generated across Galveston County by those with a desire to serve the community and promote kindness to all.
Why do you think it’s important to give back to the community?
Those who have a heart or desire to give back often identify the needs of the community, prioritizing calls to action and generating solutions. It’s important to take a collective action establishing community partnerships, widening the impact and developing co-operative resources ensures the need of the community is met.
If you could go back in time and do one thing over, what would that be?
I started serving the community following the death of my mother, Etta Mae Lott Tucker. She was able to enjoy many of my life's accomplishments. I've grown older and wiser wishing I started sooner so she could enjoy all of the great things that are happening and this accomplishment of being nominated as one of The Daily News' Citizen of Year finalists.
What's something that most people don't know about you?
Served as president of the Veterans Civic Council of Southeast Texas, established the first Employee Resource Group at The University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston for Veterans (VetsRG), UTMB Student Veterans Advisory Group and appointed as spokesperson at the University of Texas Systems Veterans Symposium.
What's the best piece of advice you've ever heard?
Betty J. Hazelbaker gave me the best advice: "If you don't change your attitude, you will never get anywhere."
