City of residence: Galveston
Occupation: Executive director of CASA of Galveston County
In what ways are you involved with the community?
I am involved in the community in many ways. First and foremost, I serve as the executive director of the Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) of Galveston County, as vice chair of the Family Children’s and Youth City of Galveston Board, and a community member on the Galveston County Children’s Services Board. I serve as a community volunteer on the Galveston County Adoption Day Foundation, served the community through the work of Vision Galveston and am a member of the ACEs to Assets Collaborate in the community. I am a Rotarian, affiliated with the Rotary Club of Texas City. I serve at Holy Family Parish of Galveston-Bolivar as an Extraordinary Minister. My state affiliations on the Children’s Justice Task Force and regional representative to the Texas CASA Board allows me to serve the Galveston community at a state level.
What do you like most about serving the community?
Serving my community allows me to have a voice in moving Galveston County forward, ensuring that each step includes looking out for children and families, so they can live in a safe and caring community. Serving allows me the opportunity to create and collaborate with fellow community members who have the same passions and vision about our county. As a Rotarian, I firmly believe in our motto of service above self. Being a part of a solution has always been important to me. Leading efforts to improve lives is what drew me to service.
What motivates you to get involved in your community?
I am motivated to serve my community to improve the lives of others. I believe in stepping up and stepping forward for the good of the community I live in. I have been involved in the many communities where I have lived over the years and have felt a sense of having a stronger connection to my community because of my involvement and service.
What does it mean to be named a finalist for Citizen of the Year?
To be named a finalist for Citizen of the Year is an honor and an unexpected recognition of my service to the Galveston County community.
Why do you think it’s important to give back to the community?
I have a servant heart and, since I was very young, have found ways to give back. It is important to embrace your community by giving back and to participate in all aspects to ensure it thrives and becomes the best community it can be. I believe in being an ambassador of your community, and to be a true ambassador, you must be involved in its many facets.
If you could go back in time and do one thing over, what would that be?
I do not think I would like to go back in time and do anything over. I believe my path led me to where I am today. I have no regrets or missed opportunities. Each opportunity I have had was preparing me for the next and I am so grateful for each.
What’s something that most people don’t know about you?
About 30 years ago, I lived in a small community in North Texas where I felt the citizens' taxes were being misused. I was very vocal and reviewed all the financial records and found discrepancies. I asked a lot of questions and insisted that documentation be available for others to view. As a result, I explored running for mayor to ensure the rights of the citizens was protected. Although I did not actually run for mayor, the community became more involved in the small city government to protect their rights.
What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever heard?
The best advice given to me was to follow my heart and my passion, as it would lead me to where I was to do the most good. I have had so many amazing experiences that have led me to where I am today, and I am so grateful for each person who has crossed my path and has been part of who and where I am today.
