City of residence: Galveston

Occupation: Professor

In what ways are you involved with the community?

My team at UTMB innovated an antibody testing method that had enabled the development of the first COVID vaccine from Pfizer.

What do you like most about serving the community?

It is so rewarding to see the impact of our research on the success of COVID vaccine and public health.

What motivates you to get involved in your community?

The current COVID pandemic motivates me and UTMB teams to prepare for future pandemics through innovative research.

What does it mean to be named a finalist for Citizen of the Year?

I am humbled to be named as a finalist for Citizen of the Year. This is a recognition of UTMB’s excellence in research and the generous support from the Galveston community.

Why do you think it’s important to give back to the community?

Individuals thrive with their communities. Together with our colleagues at UTMB, we will continue innovating medicines to extend and improve human life.

If you could go back in time and do one thing over, what would that be?

UTMB is such a premier institution in infectious disease research. I wish I would have joined earlier.

What’s something that most people don’t know about you?

I’m an immigrant who has enormously benefited from this country and who is trying to give back to the community through our innovative research.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members.

