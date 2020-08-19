City of residence: Tiki Island
Occupation: President of College of the Mainland
In what ways are you involved with the community?
Since arriving in the community three years ago, I have tried to concentrate most of my efforts on ensuring that College of the Mainland serves our community with pride and dignity. To this end, most of my involvement with the community is through our active participation in every chamber of commerce within our service area, as well as involvement in many social and professional organizations. I specifically have served on the boards of League City and Texas City-La Marque chambers of commerce.
What do you like most about serving the community?
As the community's college, it is an honor and privilege to be part of the College of the Mainland's team and realize that every day we have the opportunity to improve the lives of our citizens. Our mission and goal is to ensure that businesses prosper by having a qualified workforce and that our community's health and economic welfare are improved through an educated populace.
What motivates you to get involved in your community?
A deep and caring devotion to helping each individual be and become whatever they wish to be. For me, it is almost like spreading the gospel about how College of the Mainland can help every person achieve their goal.
What does it mean to be named a finalist for Citizen of the Year?
It is a tremendous honor to even be considered as a finalist, but, even more so, it is a humbling experience to be included with so many deserving individuals. I am confident that none of those nominated are serving their communities to receive any recognition, so the naming as a finalist is even more significant.
Why do you think it's important to give back to the community?
Every person needs help, advice and guidance throughout his or her life, and it does not matter the level of income, socio-economic status, race, creed or color. As a member of society, we must each do whatever we can to help the whole. If we all work together, we will improve the quality of life for everyone.
If you could go back in time and do one thing over, what would that be?
Pay more attention to the wisdom of my parents.
What’s something that most people don’t know about you?
My best friend is my wife of 46 years, who has blessed me with two sons and three grandchildren.
What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever heard?
Always listen to your wife.
