City of Residence: Galveston
Occupation: Retired pediatric dentist
In what ways are you involved with the community?
Currently serving as mayor of the City of Galveston.
What do you like most about serving the community?
The people — I know that sounds simple, but while serving my community, I have met the most interesting and dedicated people who deeply care, not only about their own personal needs but also about the needs of Galveston, the environment, our children and our future.
What motivates you to get involved in your community?
For me it was falling in love with Galveston. Not being a BOI (Born on the Island), I started my romance with Galveston Island at 21 years of age when I moved to Houston for dental school. If you love a city, you want to get to know her better, so you get involved.
What does it mean to be named a finalist for Citizen of the Year?
It is humbling. There are so many people in Galveston who dedicate their time and lives to our community. We are very blessed in our community.
Why do you think it’s important to give back to the community?
Without people investing a portion of their time into their community, their city will become someone else’s vision.
If you could go back in time and do one thing over, what would that be?
Insulate the water pipes in my house better and have a fireplace before our winter storm.
What’s something that most people don’t know about you?
I’ve always had a secret desire to be a disc jockey. I’m always planning on what would be the right music mix for any occasion I attend.
What's the best piece of advice you've ever heard?
“Go do your homework.” My mother was a strict woman about education. Those words have served me well in life: Do your homework before you make a decision on anything.
