What do you like most about serving the community?
It’s all about my motto: “When we uplift others, we all win.” As well as knowing positive changes within our community is not impossible.
What motivates you to get involved in your community?
There is always a need to promote as well as stand up, speak up and bring others on board in unity to bring forth positive changes within the Afrocentric and Hispanic community in Galveston County and on Galveston Island.
What does it mean to be named a finalist for Citizen of the Year?
First, I will say I am humbled, appreciative and surprised to have been nominated and be a finalist along with so many other amazing individuals. Most importantly, I give all of the glory to Elohim (God Almighty) for it is only by his will that being a finalist was manifested. I ask him daily to order my steps to be a blessing to others.
Why do you think it’s important to give back to the community?
Giving back means uplifting others, inspiring others and bringing forth a positive impact. One of my favorite quotes is from Marcus Garvey: “What you do today is worthwhile, inspires others to act at some future time.”
If you could go back in time and do one thing over, what would that be?
Because of my strong belief in God’s promises that all of my days were pre-ordained by his power, while I was yet in my mother’s womb, I wouldn’t want to go back and do anything over. Any mistakes I made, any human choices — right or wrong — are blessings and lessons.
What’s something that most people don’t know about you?
I love the sound of water flowing, such as waterfalls and rain, as well as spending lots of serenity time on the beach in meditation. I speak positive affirmations constantly.
What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?
Trust in my divine creator, respect and honor my worth, walk in my God-given purpose and stay positive flow.
