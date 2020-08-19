City of residence: Dickinson
Occupation: Rancher/author
In what ways are you involved with the community?
I am involved with the Dickinson Independent School District Education Foundation, M.I. Lewis Food Bank, Dickinson Cemetery, Methodist Church and Dickinson Historical Society. I have written 13 books, and all the profits from the sale of these books go to scholarships for less-fortunate students in the Dickinson school district.
What do you like most about serving the community?
As a fourth generation Dickinsonian with deep roots in this city, I love the people who are always willing to help.
What motivates you to get involved in your community?
The feeling of giving back to help others less fortunate. I was raised poor on a small ranch south of town, and we didn’t have much in the way of material things, so I know what it’s like to struggle to make ends meet.
What does it mean to be named a finalist for Citizen of the Year?
It is an unbelievable honor to even be considered. Hopefully, it would make Dickinson proud for one of their citizens to be chosen.
Why do you think it’s important to give back to the community?
Dickinson has been good to me and my family. To me, it’s only natural to want to give back.
If you could go back in time and do one thing over, what would that be?
I’ve made a number of foolish decisions in my life, but realizing the importance of an education came after I went off to college and was paying for it myself. In short, study much harder in high school.
What’s something that most people don’t know about you?
From high school on, I wrote poetry. It was not the macho thing to do, so I shared very little with others. It wasn’t very good, and there is no demand for poetry, so I gave it up.
What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever heard?
My dear mother wrote this in her column for The Galveston County Daily News, and it has always been something I’ve tried to live by: “I think it’s every person's duty to leave their church, city and schools in better condition than they found them.”
