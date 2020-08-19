City of residence: La Marque
Occupation: Nurse coordinator of the Teen Parenting Program of Galveston school district
In what ways are you involved with the community?
Currently, I serve as board president of the Galveston County Teen Parenting Coalition, director of the youth praise dance ministry and choir director and director of Black history program at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church.
What do you like most about serving the community?
I enjoy collaborating with others to help the youth of the area make appropriate and healthy decisions to become productive citizens in society.
What motivates you to get involved in your community?
I truly enjoy helping youth find their way, providing guidance and knowledge to help them make healthy decisions while empowering them to be the best that they can be.
What does it mean to be named a finalist for Citizen of the Year?
I am honored and grateful that someone thought of me. I strive to help change lives, and the nomination shows me that I'm doing my job and helping to improve the lives of our future generations. I will be forever grateful.
Why do you think it's important to give back to the community?
Working with teen parents, I have discovered that you have the opportunity to change the lives of others by teaching and inspiring the youth. With teen parents, you are not only impacting one life but the next generation as well. It's an opportunity to change the course of their lives and impact the community overall.
If you could go back in time and do one thing over, what would that be?
I graduated with my undergraduate degree from University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston and lived at home. While I thoroughly enjoyed UTMB, I would have loved to go off to college and live alone. It would be great to have that going off to college experience.
What’s something that most people don’t know about you?
I enjoy writing stage plays that inform, inspire and educate our community.
What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever heard?
Never stop until your good is better and your better is best!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.