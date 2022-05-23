Karen Rose

Co-founder of My Sister’s Keeper Breast Cancer Awareness Organization and Rose Ministries Inc., provide financial/medical services to a community member in need every quarter, motivational speaker to educate on breast cancer at various community events, volunteer in various committees at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, support group leader for breast cancer.
What do you like most about serving the community?
Being able to give back and reach out to others, to be a support system and provide assistance to those in need.
What motivates you to get involved in your community?
Being that I am a cancer survivor, it can be a lonely road, so it motivates me to be there when someone needs a helping hand or just an ear to listen.
What does it mean to be named a finalist for Citizen of the Year?
It is very inspiring to continue the work that I am doing. It shows that my work is not in vain and I am honored to be recognized because the work that I do was a vision given to me from God, so I am honored to do God’s work!
Why do you think it’s important to give back to the community?
It’s important because it allows you to be a vessel for others. Love is essential, and when we donate our time to the community, we are showing God’s love to others.
If you could go back in time and do one thing over, what would that be?
I would have finished nursing school because I have been given the gift to help and aid people of the community.
What’s something that most people don’t know about you?
I am an interior decorator.
What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?
“Never give up what’s good for what’s good maybe,” by my grandmother Mable Williams
