City of residence: League City
Occupation: Retired
In what ways are you involved with the community?
I have been a servant leader in so many different ways. I’m extremely proud to have served my hometown of La Marque as mayor and Galveston County on many boards.
What do you like most about serving the community?
The people being served!
What motivates you to get involved in your community?
Seeing the smiles on the faces of folks who had their problem(s) resolved.
What does it mean to be named a finalist for Citizen of the Year?
A tremendous honor to have been named a finalist for the second year in a row! Last year’s winner, B.J. Herz, is a true winner, and she and her family are givers!
Why do you think it’s important to give back to the community?
All of us had a hand held out to us at some point. I enjoy being that hand!
If you could go back in time and do one thing over, what would that be?
Married my wife sooner than I did — 50 years on June 29.
What’s something that most people don’t know about you?
I think most of your readers know everything about me at this point.
What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever heard?
Nobody can beat you ... being you!
