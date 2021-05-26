City of residence: Dickinson
Occupation: Chef/owner
In what ways are you involved with the community?
I am the president and founder of Chef’s Table Charities. We are a Galveston County-based charitable group that helps in times of crisis but stepping up with large scale aid to people in need focused around families, front-line responders, teachers and children. We also perform random acts of kindness throughout the community. Chef Mary Bass is a company that works with several local groups — Galveston ACE, Ronald McDonald House of Galveston, Galveston’s Own Farmers Market, Galveston Central Church and more — to help aid the community through food donations and education. We feed on a weekly basis, at no-cost, both first-responders (police, nurses, fire fighters, etc.) and low-income families.
What do you like most about serving the community?
My Grandma Mary (who was a Galvestonian) used to feed all the neighborhood kids anytime they were hungry. When I was 7 years old, we moved to a home in La Marque. Grandma lived downstairs and my family lived upstairs. Every single Sunday, Grandma would invite all the first-time visitors from church over to our house. We could have 30 people show up; we could have 100 people show up. We never knew who would come for Sunday Supper. Grandma would say, "Love must be shown, love must be demonstrated. The way our family does that is through food." I can show the love I have for my city, my county, my community one plate of food at a time. I am able to take a simple meal and warm someone's heart, change someone's day, make an impact in someone's life by showing them my love through food the same way Grandma Mary did all those years.
What motivates you to get involved in your community?
The only way I can show my three children how to be a better citizen is to prove it by being a better citizen. I take the time to look at what our community needs to be successful. By showing kindness and paying attention to your environment while actively looking for ways to help are the small changes we need to make in order to improve our community. I always want to honor the legacy of my Grandmother while teaching my children how to be good stewards of this place we call home.
What does it mean to be named a finalist for Citizen of the Year?
What an incredible honor. I opened the email and I cried. When I do work in the community, I do it from the love of my heart — not for recognition or for boasting, but for a genuine pride of my home and my fellow community members. If you are faithful to being a good steward of this life we've been blessed with, the blessings will always come back around to you. This nomination is a blessing.
Why do you think it's important to give back to the community?
I am a fifth generation Galvestonian, Born on the Island, lived in almost every city inside Galveston County and ran businesses in four of the cities inside this county. This is my home, where I grew up and where I will retire. I want to be a part of making this community the best it can be. The better I can make it, the more enjoyable it is to live here. Every child I get to impact to try a new food, eat a new meal, be kind to a stranger is one step closer to living in a place we are proud to call home. Any little impact I can make is important.
If you could go back in time and do one thing over, what would that be?
I have a life well lived, and I would not go back and change a thing. I wouldn’t want to see the potential ripple effect.
What's something that most people don't know about you?
I am a massive art collector. I love purchasing original works of art from unknown artists and street vendors. I have 100s of pieces that rotate in my home seasonally.
What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever heard?
“There is no crying in catering.” – Lester Lee Lewis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.